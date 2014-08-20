Here’s Definitive Proof That You Should Never Go To Starbucks For ‘Fresh Baked’ Goods

Whoops. Someone at Starbucks forgot to unwrap the baked goods (or just gave zero f*cks about the aesthetically vital step) before putting them into the pastry display case this morning.

When Redditor Niner4evr walked into his local Starbucks and found the Berry Croissant Blossoms, Blueberry Scones, Classic Coffee Cake, and everything else still in sealed in plastic, he quickly snapped a photo. He then uploaded the following image with the title, Starbucks hadn’t unwrapped their “fresh baked” goods this morning:

Contrary to Niner4evr’s hyperbolic claim, this photo is just confirmation — not an Earth-shattering revelation — that Starbucks doesn’t serve “fresh baked” goods. The company doesn’t claim to bake their pastries in-house. (Do you know how many Norah Jones CD displays would have to die for your local Starbucks to make room for a full-fledged bakery?) But they aren’t exactly shouting from the mountaintops that their pastries are shrinkwrapped-and-shipped, either.