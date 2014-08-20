Here’s Definitive Proof That You Should Never Go To Starbucks For ‘Fresh Baked’ Goods

Whoops. Someone at Starbucks forgot to unwrap the baked goods (or just gave zero f*cks about the aesthetically vital step) before putting them into the pastry display case this morning.
When Redditor Niner4evr walked into his local Starbucks and found the Berry Croissant Blossoms, Blueberry Scones, Classic Coffee Cake, and everything else still in sealed in plastic, he quickly snapped a photo. He then uploaded the following image with the title, Starbucks hadn’t unwrapped their “fresh baked” goods this morning:
Contrary to Niner4evr’s hyperbolic claim, this photo is just confirmation — not an Earth-shattering revelation — that Starbucks doesn’t serve “fresh baked” goods. The company doesn’t claim to bake their pastries in-house. (Do you know how many Norah Jones CD displays would have to die for your local Starbucks to make room for a full-fledged bakery?) But they aren’t exactly shouting from the mountaintops that their pastries are shrinkwrapped-and-shipped, either.
Alright… While I’ve never seen everything still wrapped, it seems to be standard practice for a few items to always remain wrapped in the case (the marshmallow bar and the chocolate cookie, for whatever reason).
No surprise, I asked for a Morning Bun & was told that they were frozen in the back. Still tasty, though.
Hostess fruit pies were ‘fresh baked’ at some point, too.
Yeah, I don’t think this was anything that really warranted “proof” – just a quick glance at your Starbucks and basic spatial awareness.
How about an expose on how Chick-fil-A is only doing Chicken and Waffles in a few markets, disappointing those of us who got REALLY excited when we saw their Facebook reveal…
Also sorry i replied to your post, My phone was stupid.
I thought people only went to Starbucks so people could see them writing their novels.
I work at a Starbucks, and honestly, how in the world would it be possible for the stuff not to be shipped? If you do your research on La Boulange, it actually is a very popular bakery chain that started in France, and Starbucks bought them. Im taking all of this info from a training video they showed us, but everything is baked at large scale and then “flash frozen at the height of quality” so that it can be packaged and shipped to stores. You should all be excited that it’s individually packaged, because that makes it easier for us to take out exactly the amount we need to defrost, aka, fresher pastries for everyone. The baking they’re probably talking about is the new policies that baristas are supposed to warm almost every pastry on the spot for the customer. I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal that the stuff is frozen. You freeze food at home when you have extra don’t you? They do that so that they don’t have to fill the otherwise simple pastry with crazy chemicals and preservatives, or else it would never last the trip to the store front.
I’ve known a few Starbucks employees and you’re the only one I’ve ever heard actually defend anything about the company.
“You freeze food at home when you have extra don’t you?”
Yeah, but I don’t charge people fresh baked prices for frozen crap. Might as well go to Dunkin Doughnuts/Krispy Kreme at least I know they don’t sell me frozen baked goods. How about a warning that says this is not fresh, it was made a few days/years ago and shipped from another state?
There it is. Starbucks wants you to buy baked goods chock full of sugar, artificial colors, and preservatives! Because FRESH baked goods have ingredients that spoil quickly, and should be served the same day. The best bakeries would never serve that garbage. Starbucks isn’t a bakery. It isn’t even a coffeehouse, unless your standard allows bitter, acidic flavors that smell more like biofuel. Find a real coffee shop that makes their own pastries or outsources a local bakery. Buy local, buy REAL food.
” It isn’t even a coffeehouse, unless your standard allows bitter, acidic flavors that smell more like biofuel”
Paige, marry me, your stance on the foulness of Starbucks coffee has made me realize that I am not alone in this world.
Alright they may not be fresh baked goods that morning but they are baked locally. I know my Starbucks gets our pastries from Red Deer and Calgary. All Stabucks have local commercial bakeries making their pastries. These pastries, if you bothered to do some research online are actually made with real ingredients( like butter not margarine) and have absolutely no preservatives or artificial flavourings. Once pulled out of the freezer, even still in the packaging most items are only good for 1 day, the rest are two days. Our coffee is not bitter and acidic. Maybe some, but we have 19 different core coffees. Stop by your local Starbucks and try ones that don’t say “lively” or “herbal”. Try Verona, it pairs perfectly with chocolate. Try Italian roast, perfect with caramel. Or if you want something dark and smoky try the French roast. It has zero acidity.
How could you honestly have believed that they bake all their items in those tiny Starbucks kitchens?? Seriously?? Most places like this get their fresh baked goods from elsewhere each day. Doesn’t mean they were not fresh baked. Don’t ever remember Starbucks marketing to me that they baked inside the store….where do they hide that monstrous pastry kitchen? Hmmmm…
“Fresh baked” means nothing. They should change it to “Homemade” and make the baristas bake them at home every morning before they come to work.
Ha! Nice.
It’s amazing, the shit that gets marketed to us that we take for granted. Like those commercials for McDonald’s “scratch-made biscuits”. How is there even a market for that? Does ANYONE believe McDonald’s is making there biscuits from flour and eggs that morning before the store opens? Apparently, people do believe it.
*their. Moron.
There are over 18,000 Starbucks stores, how the hell do you suppose that a company that big could bake “fresh goods” every day at every store? While you may think this is a disgusting practice, think about the amount of waste that would occur.
With frozen pastries, they are able to pull exactly the amount of each item they are projected to sell, and limit waste. And these pastries are a huge step up from pastries even just 2 years ago. So go ahead and condemn Starbucks, but they are balancing the factors of alot more than what comes to your mind when you bitch about a frozen pastry, on a MUCH bigger scale, and they are doing it pretty damn successfully.
No one is naive enough to think you people are baking pastries every day. But today I received two croissants in plastic with a prod date that was 2 MONTHS ago. There is NO EXCUSE to have frozen goods for two months and pawning them off as fresh daily. That is absurd. And sadly, because most of the stores that the goods out of the plastic bags before serving, the consumer has NO way of knowing when the pastries were actually baked.
Anyone who actually thought there was a bakery in the back room of every single Starbucks is an absolute and total moron.
Local bakeries. Can’t beat ’em.
Purchased today April 4, 2016. Prod date on my plastic bagged chocolate croissants – Feb 5 2015- YUCK.