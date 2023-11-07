On Sunday Stephen A. Smith was in Philadelphia to watch the Eagles beat arguably their biggest rival, the Dallas Cowboys, with a final score of 28 to 23. Good for him (and them)! Unfortunately, Smith did it while wearing a particularly mockable form of headwear.

My BOY 🐐 GO BIRDS 🦅 pic.twitter.com/CMuMFQS88g — Molly (@mollyrosee4567) November 5, 2023

Per Complex, the ESPN star and Swiftie posed for a photo with a Philly sports die-hard who was clad in Eagles regalia. Smith, meanwhile, was wearing a Jordan brand baseball cap. Why was he wearing a basketball hat to a football game? Alas, that wasn’t the sartorial choice that nabbed people’s attention. It was a) the size of the cap, which was clearly too big for his head, and b) the insanely sculpted brim, which looked like Smith had spent the last few hours pressing it until it looked like a perfect V.

Smith’s brim drew a lot of jokes.

I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE SEEN A TRAPEZOID BRIM😭😭😭 https://t.co/kpnzFNFGZn — Luke C-Walker (@SuaveBry) November 6, 2023

Brim look like a Star Destroyer from Star Wars https://t.co/epnhVIWPt5 pic.twitter.com/I0bKwDFhFO — Big Civilian (@fadecorner) November 6, 2023

The brim on his hat looks like an

Old El Paso Taco Shell 😂 https://t.co/WBGZ2jqPhz — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) November 6, 2023

How the hell is his brim shaped like the infield? https://t.co/mkfFxYzF5O — Bus, the Art Guy🎨 (@BillionBus) November 6, 2023

the brim on that hat some of the nastiest work i have ever seen https://t.co/qWzQmIxZyv — Dior Don (@LBgotSOLE) November 6, 2023

There’s a 100 % chance Stephen a smith stood in his bathroom mirror last night with the whole fit on adjusting his brim https://t.co/ABrgcma31j — John (@iam_johnw) November 6, 2023

Others dwelled on the immense bagginess of the hat, which seemed large enough to consume his head.

y’all focused on da brim but dat hat baggy af, could stuff a pb&j behind his ear like a cigarette https://t.co/N1OnhetImD — Frank Stoney (@itsnotpap) November 6, 2023

Why his hat shaped like a rooftop? https://t.co/hnuKzLE4wi — Perfectly Orchestrated🎼 (@ProdByPerfectly) November 6, 2023

Nah stephen A just gotta wear suits 24/7 cuz the baggy Jordan hat is crazy 😂 https://t.co/PaZyQPv5GO — Justo (@UptwnHoyaG) November 6, 2023

Hat baggy on the sides is crazy! https://t.co/zG8jj84u4z pic.twitter.com/hoOGdTANpY — Aries Groove (@ChefGawdDon) November 6, 2023

All in all the hat didn’t make Smith look like a normal sports fan.

Lmfao crying @ that undercover cop ass hat 😭 https://t.co/rJhsi3FYLt — . (@Notdojaaa) November 6, 2023

Stephen a smith be dressing like a secret shopper https://t.co/isdn2691mI — Big Honey Sanders (@roggbostic) November 6, 2023

As for Smith, he didn’t notice or care that he had on an ill-fitting hat, and just went on enjoying the Eagles crush the Cowboys, as one does.

(Via Complex)