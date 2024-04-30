A frontrunner to become Donald Trump‘s running mate may have committed “political suicide” when she admitted to killing her dog.

Last week, the Guardian published an excerpt from far right South Dakota governor Kristi Noem‘s upcoming book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward. In it, she writes about Cricket, a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer with an “aggressive” personality. Noem took the pup on a pheasant hunt, hoping it would calm her down, but she was “out of her mind with excitement, chasing all those birds and having the time of her life.” Instead of training Cricket or, y’know, leaving her at home during hunts, Noem resorted to more drastic — and violent — measures.

“I hated that dog,” Noem writes, adding that Cricket had proved herself “untrainable,” “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with” and “less than worthless… as a hunting dog.” “At that moment,” Noem says, “I realised I had to put her down.” Noem, who also represented her state in Congress for eight years, got her gun, then led Cricket to a gravel pit.

How did The Late Show with Stephen Colbert handle the controversy, which has even Noem’s fellow Republicans up in arms? By permanently ruining Bluey for everyone. Do not show the video above to your kids.

