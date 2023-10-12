Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) was one of eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy from his position as Speaker of the House. But she’s only one who showed up to work wearing a Scarlet Letter-inspired red “A” on her shirt. “I’m wearing the scarlet letter after the week I just had, being a woman up here, and being demonized for my vote and for my voice,” she explained this week. “I will do the right thing every single time, no matter the consequences.”

Stephen Colbert isn’t buying it.

After playing the clip of Mace talking to reporters on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert commented, “OK, that’s a no, no, that’s not – the ‘A’ just does not make sense, unless you see the guy she was standing next to.” Cut to a Photoshopped image of Mace in her “A” shirt standing next to a guy in a “-hole” shirt. “That makes more sense,” he added.

Colbert said that Mace looks “way less” Hester Prynne, the protagonist of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1850 novel that’s a favorite of middle school English teachers everywhere, and “way more Alvin Chipmunk.” (Alvin’s “real” last name is probably Seville, but it should be Chipmunk. And Dave Seville should be Dave Human.) You can watch Colbert’s monologue above.