Jackass legend Steve-O was all set to guest on Bill Maher‘s Club Random podcast, until the host refused to stop smoking weed.

During a recent episode of Wild Ride! with Steve-O, host Steve-O told his guest, political commentator Patrick Bet-David, that he watched him on Club Random and found the way that Maher spoke to him to be “rather insulting.” The conversation then turned to marijuana, which Maher frequently smokes because he thinks it makes him look like the coolest guy in the world. It’s also the reason Steve-O didn’t appear on his show.

“I’m a clean and sober guy,” Steve-O said. “It’s very important that I maintain my sobriety.” He’s been sober for nearly 16 years (the before-and-after pic is striking) and “there’s nothing that I value more than my sobriety,” so he found it “upsetting” that when he agreed to appear on Club Random as a guest but only if Maher didn’t smoke, the host declined. “I said I’d happily go on there, but while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could you refrain from smoking pot? And he said, no. That’s a deal-breaker,” Steve-O explained.

You can watch Wild Ride! with Steve-O above (the Maher talk begins around 41 minutes into the video).