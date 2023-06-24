Russia doesn’t have a lot of friends right now, all because they decided to invade Ukraine early last year. But they have some. Certain prominent figures in the U.S., including the likely GOP nominee for 2024 and Fox News’ former reigning star, have been pro-Vladimir Putin. Then there’s Steven Seagal. The actor was a Russian ally before practically anyone else, and he’s even vowed to train its soldiers in martial arts. So what is he making of the possible military rebellion?

If Putin would just activate Steven Seagal this would be over in 5 minutes. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 23, 2023

On Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a criminal-turned-chef-turned-leader of the mercenary group Wagner, announced he’d had enough of the Ukrainian invasion. As such, he and his 25,000 soldiers were mounting a civil war, claiming they took over a Southern city with Moscow on its agenda. It’s so serious that Putin allegedly went into hiding.

People on social media have been torching Putin’s American fans. That went extra for Seagal, who has been prone to spouting Russian State TV propaganda talking points. As reports of Prigozhin’s warpath— as well as details of his and his soldiers’ brutality — spread, people wondered if the 71-year-old actor who’s long been on his side couldn’t help out.

Steven Seagal tries to stop coup attempt by singing John Lennon's "Imagine" pic.twitter.com/f97W535zs3 — Sputnik (@Sputnik_Not) June 24, 2023

How long before Russia deploys it’s deadliest weapon against Wagner, Steven Seagal? — Kama (@Kama_Kamilia) June 24, 2023

BREAKING: Steven Seagal is blocking the highway towards Moscow with his own body. pic.twitter.com/kIPrB89KOp — Botox Vladdy the Baddy (@StalkerDikobraz) June 24, 2023

Time for a serious Kremlin response. Time to send in Steven Seagal to solve everything! pic.twitter.com/phFLdvuKAL — Dr Moe (@MoeJoe0007) June 24, 2023

One thing no one is taking into account about the Russian Coup, is that Putin is protected by international man-of-action, ex police officer, marshal artist, musician, actor, stuntman, film-maker, god’s gift to women, and one-man-army, Steven Seagal, the rebels are doomed. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/on7kYhKOl6 — midori 🇬🇧 (@MidoriNoHonoo) June 24, 2023

Breaking news ! Steven Seagal entering Rostov pic.twitter.com/KX0bzc7CLy — David Zaikin (@DavidZaikin) June 24, 2023

Here we see Steven Seagal pondering if he can eat his way from Moscow to Saint Petersburg before Prighozin arrives. pic.twitter.com/btrkZsrz32 — Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) June 24, 2023

I see our long term sleeper agent Steven Seagal has successfully started the Russian civil war. Nice job — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 24, 2023

The real question I want all the new Russia experts to answer is…what side will Steven Seagal come down on? pic.twitter.com/yAPn5cdN3U — Dr. Waitman Wade Beorn 🇺🇦 (@waitmanb) June 24, 2023

There were also Tucker jokes.

Not to worry. Steven Seagal and this guy are on the case. pic.twitter.com/uq4v1JBItH — RC1140🇺🇦 (@elem3ntary47) June 24, 2023

And someone used the occasion to tell a fun Seagal story.