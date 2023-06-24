Steven Seagal Vladimir Putin
The Steven Seagal Jokes Are Flying Now That Russia Is Facing A Military Rebellion By Its Own Private Army

Russia doesn’t have a lot of friends right now, all because they decided to invade Ukraine early last year. But they have some. Certain prominent figures in the U.S., including the likely GOP nominee for 2024 and Fox News’ former reigning star, have been pro-Vladimir Putin. Then there’s Steven Seagal. The actor was a Russian ally before practically anyone else, and he’s even vowed to train its soldiers in martial arts. So what is he making of the possible military rebellion?

On Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a criminal-turned-chef-turned-leader of the mercenary group Wagner, announced he’d had enough of the Ukrainian invasion. As such, he and his 25,000 soldiers were mounting a civil war, claiming they took over a Southern city with Moscow on its agenda. It’s so serious that Putin allegedly went into hiding.

People on social media have been torching Putin’s American fans. That went extra for Seagal, who has been prone to spouting Russian State TV propaganda talking points. As reports of Prigozhin’s warpath— as well as details of his and his soldiers’ brutality — spread, people wondered if the 71-year-old actor who’s long been on his side couldn’t help out.

There were also Tucker jokes.

And someone used the occasion to tell a fun Seagal story.

