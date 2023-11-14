Something interesting happened at the Guggenheim a few years ago. The famed museum hosted an installation from a conceptual artist named Maurizio Cattelan that became a bit of a sensation in the art community and, look, I’m just going say it: We’re talking about a fully functional solid gold toilet. He called the whole thing “America,” which is really just very mean and also perfect. Visitors could go in and use the toilet — again, fully functional — for three minutes at a time. Lots of leisurely number ones and frantically rushed number twos, one assumes, with the “one” in this situation being me, because I thought about the golden toilet a lot.

Here, look, the New York Times wrote about it at the time.

It has been one of the smallest exhibitions in the museum’s history, comprising a single work of art: a fully functional 18-karat gold toilet, designed by the puckish Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and installed in a single-occupancy museum restroom. But it has been popular with visitors, some of whom waited in line for an hour to test its metal. “More than 100,000 people have waited patiently in line for the opportunity to commune with art and with nature,” wrote Nancy Spector, the Guggenheim’s artistic director and chief curator, on the museum’s website.

All good things come to an end eventually, though, and so did the golden toilet’s run at the Guggenheim. Two years after its debut, it was time to find a new home. Which, naturally, because why wouldn’t this be where a fully functioning solid gold toilet ends up, turned out to be a place called Blenheim Palace in England, a historical site best known for being the childhood home of Winston Churchill. A thing you will learn as we continue on here is that every twist in this story is so delightful that I’m not sure it could even exist in fiction. Real life is sometimes weird enough without help.

But anyway, maybe you saw that and thought “Hey, do they have enough security at Winston Churchill’s childhood home to protect a solid gold toilet? Like, the Guggenheim has guards and cameras and the NYPD is a phone call away. What if someone tries to steal the solid gold toilet?”

The Churchill family considered this but brushed it off for reasons explained by the dude who lives in the palace.

In August 2019, Edward Spencer-Churchill, the brother of the Duke of Marlborough who resides at Blenheim Palace, spoke to The Times, saying, “It’s not going to be the easiest thing to [steal]. Firstly, it’s plumbed in and secondly a potential thief will have no idea who last used the toilet or what they ate. So no, I don’t plan on guarding it.”

It brings me more pleasure than any of you can possibly imagine to tell you that the golden toilet was stolen two days after it was installed. Thieves broke in at 4:30 a.m. and ripped it out of the wall and left. This is interesting to me for three reasons: