Stop Everything And Watch This Fantastic Video Of A Cat Playing Jenga

#Cats
News & Culture Writer
05.27.14 3 Comments

It’s the first day back at work after a holiday weekend and most people are probably in sluggish states of overindulgence and hangover — so what better time to watch a CAT PLAYING JENGA. Between this and Tara the herocat, this month has not just been a stellar month for the internet, but for catkind in general.

This is what my cat is doing right now. Do you think she could actively participate in a game of Jenga? F*ck no!

Pathetic. Step it up, kitties. With your peers out there saving lives and playing Jenga, you’re going to need to do more than disgustingly shed all over furniture to earn your keep.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats
TAGSCatsJENGA

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP