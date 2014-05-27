Stop Everything And Watch This Fantastic Video Of A Cat Playing Jenga

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s the first day back at work after a holiday weekend and most people are probably in sluggish states of overindulgence and hangover — so what better time to watch a CAT PLAYING JENGA. Between this and Tara the herocat, this month has not just been a stellar month for the internet, but for catkind in general.

This is what my cat is doing right now. Do you think she could actively participate in a game of Jenga? F*ck no!

Pathetic. Step it up, kitties. With your peers out there saving lives and playing Jenga, you’re going to need to do more than disgustingly shed all over furniture to earn your keep.