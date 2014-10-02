Study: Women Prefer Gay Porn To Traditional P In The V (Or A) Porn

Getty Image

Buzzfeed partnered with PornHub to produce a very important and scientific study on what kind of porn women are watching, by segmenting by each respective gender within PornHub’s analytics tools. And the overall conclusion is: Ladies like gay stuff! Although there is no way of knowing what segment of PornHub’s female users are, well, lesbians themselves — lesbian porn overwhelmingly beat out every other category. Coming in closely just behind lesbian porn is gay (male) porn, which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s ever peeked into a Supernatural fan fic board. (In fact, I would be surprised if 90% of those studied weren’t crossovers from Supernatural fan fic boards.)

Also part of the study is which types of porn women view on average more than men. Leading out this category by 193% is “for women” porn, which is apparently a fairly new type of porn that’s shot in HD and focuses on “sensuality.” Uhh, yeah. I can see why most dudes wouldn’t be into that. Anyway, you can read the whole study here which also surprisingly (or unsurprisingly, depending how you look at it, I guess) names Kim Kardashian as the top searched porn star. Because lest we forget, above everything, at her core Kim Kardashian is still a basic porn star.

(PornHub via Buzzfeed)