Study: Women Prefer Gay Porn To Traditional P In The V (Or A) Porn

Buzzfeed partnered with PornHub to produce a very important and scientific study on what kind of porn women are watching, by segmenting by each respective gender within PornHub’s analytics tools. And the overall conclusion is: Ladies like gay stuff! Although there is no way of knowing what segment of PornHub’s female users are, well, lesbians themselves — lesbian porn overwhelmingly beat out every other category. Coming in closely just behind lesbian porn is gay (male) porn, which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s ever peeked into a Supernatural fan fic board. (In fact, I would be surprised if 90% of those studied weren’t crossovers from Supernatural fan fic boards.)
Also part of the study is which types of porn women view on average more than men. Leading out this category by 193% is “for women” porn, which is apparently a fairly new type of porn that’s shot in HD and focuses on “sensuality.” Uhh, yeah. I can see why most dudes wouldn’t be into that. Anyway, you can read the whole study here which also surprisingly (or unsurprisingly, depending how you look at it, I guess) names Kim Kardashian as the top searched porn star. Because lest we forget, above everything, at her core Kim Kardashian is still a basic porn star.
No Farthammer? Disappointing…
I’d have bet the mortgage that “cake-sitting” would have been in the top ten. After all, women love baking, amirite?
This list is bullshit im sure. This demographic is wrong. Now my assessment of the graph is that the Porn hub watchers who like male gay porn are gay males that identify as women. Because gay male porn is gay. Now, lesbian porn is magic that can be sold in the same box as AIDs blood. Stop making lists of shit. this list is gay. And yes i’m using gay are a derogatory term. unless you see im using it as term that describes this list literally. I’ve written gay like 15 times. Pause……..
That’s gay! -Riley Freeman
as a derogatory term
If guys like lesbian porn, it kinda makes sense that women would like gay male porn.
Also, consider how you feel about another man’s penis. Perhaps some ladies sometimes feel that way about another woman’s veejay.
Except that (according to this study) women watched lesbian porn more than twice as much as men, so a lot of them DON’T feel that way. I also find it interesting that categories involving or relating to age are way higher up with men than women. Teen, MILF, Mature.
That sensual shit is my jam though, and I had no clue it was considered “for women”. Guess I’m officially pre-op…
@Holodigm That’s because lesbian porn focuses on woman’s pleasure as opposed to guy-girl porn which is directed toward men. Lots of straight women watch lesbian porn for this reason. And gay porn is appealing to us for the same reason lesbian porn is appealing to dudes – two sexy people of my preferred gender doing stuff to each other!!
This intrigues me because 100% of women i’ve surveyed say they dislike gay porn and don’t find two men having sex appealing.
How many women have told you this, you ask? A lot, the conversation always comes up when men are discussing the finer art of two girls making out, girls will then state that two men kissing is not sexy. So either most of them are lying, or these stats are lying.
Most of them are lying. The sheer volume of fanfic involving men humping men indicates there’s a strong female interest in the topic.
@Dan Seitz
Those writers’ familiarity with the characters definitely plays a part in the appeal of that fanfic stuff, though. So perhaps the deal is that boys kissing is unpleasant by default, but becomes extremely appealing when at least one of them is known to be a bit of a bad boy who’s good at heart and regularly dispenses unrealistically witty chit-chat.
Those women could be lying, or maybe they’re telling the truth and just not into it. Plenty of us love gay porn for the same reason guys love lesbian porn.
You know how I know you’re gay? You just wrote a whole paragraph about gay porn.
Well you know how I know you’re gay? My dick’s in your butt.
Women view “sex” 54% more than men? I don’t get that one. That makes it sound like women view more porn than men overall. Anyway, I find myself enjoying that “for women” tag quite a bit, more often than not, so I can’t really figure out what makes it “for women.”
That’s because women are amateurs. Who goes to pornhub and searches for “sex”? That’s like going to google to search for gmail.
All of those women probably clicked on “Gay (Male)” accidentally. That’s the excuse I use, and I’m sticking to it.
“HEY! I didn’t hit the ‘chickens’ link ON PURPOSE…. but now that I’m here….”
This all comes about two weeks later than when this was actually posted by Buzzfeed AND PornHub, but still neat.