After getting stuck in traffic, Sydney Sweeney made her Met Gala debut this week. “What a dream night! honestly the most fun on a carpet I’ve ever had. thank you @toryburch for my first met and this incredible dress! still can’t believe this entire night was real,” the Euphoria actress wrote on Instagram. But while walking the red carpet, it appears that Sweeney was catcalled by “a male photographer or reporter.”

Sweeney was asked to “show us those boobs” by someone off camera, as pointed out in a viral TikTok (via Newsweek). “It’s just crazy to think that you can be at the height of your career and like the most respectable events in fashion, like the Met Gala, what an honor to be there — and you’re still gonna get sexually harassed on the red carpet in front of all of your peers and in front of tons of cameras,” TikTok user @saboomafu said.

It’s possible that the guy yelling may have been saying “show us those moves,” but BuzzFeed News reached out to the Met, which released a statement about the incident. “This was just brought to our attention — and we are neither clear if the allegation is accurate nor who the reporter may have been — yet surely we would not condone any of our guests being treated in this unprofessional manner,” it reads.

You can judge for yourself on TikTok.

The only one who’s allowed to comment on Sweeney’s body is her grandmother.

(Via Newsweek, BuzzFeed News, Page Six)