Brian Cox stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night where he brought the HBO mashup you didn’t know you needed. The Succession star brought his intense Logan Roy energy to the bathroom scene in Euphoria Season 2 where Sydney Sweeney delivers a monologue dressed like an extra from Oklahoma. However, after declaring that he loves Nate Jacobs, Cox put his own apple chewing, F-bomb spin on the final moments of the memorable Euphoria scene, and we don’t think Maddie’s going to mess with Cox’s Cassie for a while.

Speaking of drama, Cox also continued to walk back his comments about Johnny Depp that he made in his recent memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. Cox called the Pirates of the Caribbean actor “overrated,” which he now regrets. Via Insider:

“I just thought I was being a bit harsh. You know what it’s like, you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke,” Cox said when asked about his comments on Depp during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “That was what happened, and I sort of regretted it. Because I’m not like that normally; I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip.”

Cox went on to further explain the psyche of most actors including himself. “I think a lot of times actors think they’re overrated, and some think they’re underrated,” he told Kimmel. “Let’s put it this way: Most of them think they’re not rated at all.”

You can watch Cox talk about his Johnny Depp remarks, which could be addressed in an addendum for the paperback version of his memoir, at the 3:54 mark below:

(Via Insider)