People Are Really Upset With Target’s Ads For Its ‘Annie’ Movie Clothing Line

That cheery little ginger-haired orphan’s tale may have gotten a makeover in theaters this Christmas, but when it comes to Target’s latest Annie-inspired clothing line, the retail chain’s ads are missing something: mainly, color. After the company rolled out new in-store promos for a collection modeled after the movie starring Quvenzhané Wallis and Jamie Foxx, irate customers started a petition on Change.org aimed at removing the decidedly “whitewashed” photos. Here’s what they had to say:

In the current stench of racism and division amongst Americans, why would Target single-handedly disrespect Quvenzhané Wallis and add more pain to injury as it relates to race relations? Your recent Annie ads and in-store displays depicts a misleading depiction of the movie as it shows a Caucasian young lady opposed to the star of the film- Quvenzhané Wallis. Though the model is quite professional, she does not speak to the relevance of the movie or main character. When the original Annie came out, everything was about Aileen Quinn or a character/person that emulated her…why not now Target? If you can show it online, show it in ALL of your stores with multiple signage with different girls not one!

While Target features a diverse collection of models for the look book of the new line, it’s the in-store ads which only feature white models that have everyone pissed off. Close to 7,000 supporters have already signed the online petition prompting a Target spokesperson to address the controversy:

At Target, we appreciate the opportunity to hear from our guests. We’re proud of our Annie for Target collection, which was inspired by the recently released remake of the family classic and designed by the film’s costume designer…With regard to the marketing of the collection, girls from a variety of backgrounds were featured within the campaign, reflecting that anyone can embody the spirit and character of Annie. As for the involvement of Quvenzhane Wallis, we had conversations with her team about being in the campaign, but ultimately it did not come to fruition. Fortunately, we had the pleasure of working with Ms. Wallis a number of times, including appearances at Target’s sales meeting in September and a launch event in New York City in November. We had a great experience working with Ms. Wallis and appreciate her efforts in promoting this collection.

Via The Root