Taylor Swift is many things: the most successful signer/songwriter of her generation, a box office star, a cat mom. But most of all, she’s a government PsyOp, at least according to a bonkers conspiracy theory shared by Fox News host Jesse Watters. “I like her music,” he said during Tuesday’s episode of Jesse Watters Primetime. “She’s all right, but I mean, have you ever wondered why or how she blew up like this?” Maybe because she’s talented? Nope. “Around four years ago, the Pentagon Psychological Operations Unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a NATO meeting. What kind of asset? A PsyOp for combatting online misinformation,” Watters explained.

Mediaite reports that he then aired a video from the 2019 International Conference on Cyber Conflict of a woman on stage giving a presentation.

“You came in here wanting to understand how you just go out and counter the information operation,” she said. “The idea is that social influence can help — can help encourage or promote behavior change… So, potentially as like a peaceful information operation… I include Taylor Swift in here because she’s– she’s, you know, a fairly influential online person. I don’t know if you’ve heard of her.”

Once the clip was over, Watters revealed, “Yeah, that’s real. Pentagon’s PsyOp unit pitched NATO on turning Taylor Swift into an asset.” What he left out, however, is that “the woman giving the presentation was not a Pentagon employee. Her name is Alicia Marie Bargar, a research engineer in applied physics at Johns Hopkins University.” Seems like that would be important to mention. But the haters are gonna hate hate hate, am I right?

Watters later admitted he “obviously has no evidence” that Swift is “a front for a covert political agenda,” but “we’re curious.” And we’re curious how quickly Swift’s team is going to send a strongly worded letter threatening legal action.

Right now, Fox is suggesting that Taylor Swift is a psyop because she posted a link to register voters. pic.twitter.com/liR06Qiq2C — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

