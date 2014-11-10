Meet The Teacher Who Changed Her Facebook Status To ‘In A Relationship’ With Her Student Lover

A 29-year-old Dumfries, Scotland teacher, Eppie Sprung Dawson, was arrested for having sex with a student in 2012, as young-ish, attractive female teachers are apparently wont to do these days. At the time of her arrest, cops found Dawson and the student, Matthew Robinson — who was seventeen at the time — in a state of undress in her car after a school dance. Dawson was able to avoid jail time, but she lost her job at St Joseph’s College, separated from her husband, and was placed on a sex offender’s list for six months.

But none of that matters, because love! According to The Mirror, not only are the lovebirds back together, but they’ve gone public with their relationship on Facebook. And as everybody knows that’s the most serious step of a relationship that doesn’t involve three months salary.

The English teacher, who was 27 at the time, was convicted at Dumfries Sheriff Court of having sex with someone under 18 while in a position of trust and banned from teaching. But the former teacher who now calls herself Eppie Sprung got 27 ‘likes’ on Facebook when she announced the relationship with the now 19-year-old on social media. The teenager’s mother Sheree Robinson previously said Sprung had been given little more than a “slap on the wrist, not a punishment.”

I have a feeling holidays at the Robinson household are about to get much more awkward. Come on, Mrs. Robinson, twenty-seven entire people on Facebook deemed this budding romance acceptable, surely she can get used to the idea as well? Plus her name is literally “Mrs. Robinson” so I would think she would know a thing or two about falling in love with a younger man.

