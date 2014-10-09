Meet The Teenager Who Lost His Virginity To His Mother’s Corpse After Murdering Her With A Hammer

I don’t think you need much information beyond that headline, but let’s do this. (*DEEP BREATH*)

Kevin Davis, an 18-year-old from Corpus Christi, Texas, has admitted to a crime so ugly that brutally murdering his mother by striking her twenty times with a hammer isn’t even the worst part of the incident.

This is:

Asked what happened next, Davis said: “I had sexual intercourse. Guess I lost my virginity to a dead corpse.”

“Dead corpse”? Ugh, as if the murder, necrophilia, and incest weren’t bad enough, the jerk’s also redundant.

If there’s one silver lining to this awful story, it’s that Davis stopped short of further compounding his terrible deed. He had originally planned to kill his sister as well, but he decided against it. “I had my fill of killing. It seemed a little much,” he told police.

Davis also told officers that he would kill again, if allowed. Unsurprisingly, it took a jury less than an hour to find him guilty and jail him for life.

