Power Rankings: How Does ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Compare With The Other Turtles Movies?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits theaters today, amid a chorus of groans as Michael Bay is involved. But is it as bad as the marketing makes it look? And where does it fit among the other Turtles movies? Here’s a ranking to help put it into context.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
The definitive silk purse out of a sow’s ear: The creative team on this movie turned a pretty ridiculous cartoon into a halfway credible movie, largely because somebody read the original comic books. Granted Danny was a waste, and how, precisely, the Foot clan intends to take over New York with the early ’90s version of Neverland is never explained. But considering it’s basically a cheap exploitation film, it’s surprisingly well done, and easily the best of the Turtles movies.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
Yeah, I’m as shocked as you about this one, but hear me out. This movie actually combines all the elements of the franchise that some executive demands be there, from pizza to April O’Neil, and it actually almost makes sense, or is at least internally consistent. It’s the kind of movie where April is a fluff reporter and promptly gets fired from her job when she tells her boss there are giant turtles saving the city.
More to the point, it’s fairly fast-moving without feeling rushed or forced; Jonathan Liebesman gets this from point A to point B surprisingly quickly, and the action scenes are fun and plentiful, although the snow chase is the only one with any genuine inventiveness or style. The speed of the movie also helps gloss over the plot holes and Megan Fox’s less-than-bountiful acting chops.
Granted, there is some stupidity; William Fichtner, who starts cramming every bit of scenery into his mouth the moment he’s revealed to be a villain, tells his scientists to, and I quote, “Drain every last drop of blood, even if it kills them!” He also lives in Switzerland, which in this movie is conveniently adjacent to New York City. But it is at least aware of the fact that it’s ridiculous, without being campy, and doesn’t expect us to take it seriously.
Is it goofy and somewhat crass? Absolutely, and the opening is the weakest part of the film as it tries to obscure the Turtles for some reason. But once the shaky cam and strobe tricks go away, and the film settles into a vibe, it becomes a surprisingly solid goofy action flick for kids, and it actually manages to stick to the Turtles you remember without trying to fellate your sense of nostalgia.
It’s no classic, but as these things go, and especially considering how bad the marketing made it look, it’s pretty good. If you’re a parent, this won’t be an ungodly hell to sit through, and your kid will probably enjoy it.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
It’s a goofy movie right from the plot all the way down to the execution, but as rushed and as cheap as it is, there’s a certain appeal to this one. The plot of the Turtles going to feudal Japan is perhaps a bit obvious, but it’s still fun, and Elias Koteas makes a surprising difference; these movies are far more watchable thanks to him.
TMNT (2006)
This might actually be the most technically accomplished Turtles movie, but, well, it’s a kiddie flick through and through, and the results come off as a bit condescending. Look, I don’t pretend I wasn’t dumb at nine years old, but this movie thinks kids are drooling morons. Pretty to look at, but vacant even by this franchise’s standards.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II
Honest Trailers nails it; easily the worst of the Turtles movies.
So, there you have it: The new Turtles movie is surprisingly good, despite the trailers. And the theme song. And the posters. And the character design. Come to think of it, maybe considering those challenges we should have made it #1.
Saw the action figures for the new movie at target. Stuff of nightmares.
Flabbergasted by these rankings. Maybe my feelings are skewed by childhood memories of seeing it in movie theaters before I hit double digits, but I always thought it was recognized that Turtles II was the best of the original 3 and that III was just awful.
Watch Secret of the Ooze again, it’s the absolute worst. I loved the hell out of that movie when I was a kid, but it’s just terrible all around.
@Corey Yeah, childhood really skews your perception. Honestly, though, I’m pretty shocked how the original TMNT movie holds up.
My Rankings
1. 1990’s TMNT
2. Secret of the ooze
3. TMNT 2006 (like author says simply looks great)
4. TMNT III (funny but not into the whole time travel aspect)
5. TMNT 2014. Between the (to be expected from Bay) overly sexual themes, the butchering of the actual turtles, essentially making the story revolve around Fox and reducing Arrnet to a lap dog this is hands down the worst. Will it make money sure but as the ratings show this is at best a 1.5 star movie
It’s funny because I agree with the whole “TMNT III was funny but the time travel stuff irked me a bit”, but let’s think about that for a second. Why are we letting time travel ruin a movie that is already about teenage mutant, ninja turtles.
you have a point and honestly the cartoons ect. took time travel to new levels. In hindsight i switch TMNT III and 2006 lol
Ho-ly crap, is TMNT III boring as hell.
That’s pretty much my ranking, though I’ll say the 2006 movie had some pretty decent characterization buried in a terrible plot with a miserable villain. Only Patrick Stewart is teflon enough that a role like this didn’t hurt his career.
II is garbage, but there is no way it’s beat out by III.
It’s got Ninja Rap in it yo.
I’m not too surprised, honestly. The trailers have been looking good to me, and this is kind of a perfect franchise for Michael Bay to put his cheesy action mitts on. I mean, I’m not crazy enough to see it in the theater, but I do look forward to seeing it on cable.
Anyway, I feel like I’ve seen II recently enough (though it’s still been a few years) that I can say it wasn’t that bad. Granted, Ernie Reyes Jr.’s character is a little annoying (but he’s a step up from Danny O’Neil), Tokka and Razarr suck a lot, Kevin Nash is there, and David Warner’s dignity is compromised; BUT VANILLA ICE MAKES UP FOR ALL OF THAT AND MORE!
Keno just straight calls those girls at the beginning fat because they called him a dweeb. I mean, calling someone a dweeb isn’t nice either, but he’s supposed to be a good guy, right? No, he’s kind of a jerk.
This is honestly the best review of the new one I’ve seen but you’re out of your mind if you think it belongs that high.
To be blunt, the bar’s pretty damn low, here. The 1990 one leaps over it, the 2014 one barely gets over it, III grazes it, and TMNT and II just slam right into it.
Dan is absolutely right. It’s honestly not that bad, but people are going in with their mind already made up, and are crapping all over it for no reason. Is some of the dialogue corny? Yes. Is there a fart joke that wasn’t really necessary? Yes. Does Splinter look like hot garbage? Ooooooh, absolutely. But the plot is easy to understand without being insultingly stupid, and moves along quickly enough. I don’t think it’s as good as the original movie, but it’s a lot of fun, and that’s what I wanted from it. I absolutely think it’s better than the other 3 movies.
But again, everyone see “Michael Bay” and “children’s movie” attached to one film, and go in (or, in a lot of cases, don’t even bother seeing the movie) with their mind already made up, and nothing the movie ACTUALLY does is going to change their mind.
….This piece of shit is getting a sequel isnt it?
Was it ever not?
Elias Koteas really was pretty damn awesome as Casey Jones in I and III.