Ten Instant Costumes Just In Time For Halloween

Halloween is next week, and some people have been spending months carefully crafting the most awesome costume you will ever see. And some of us, like me, are screwed. If you think buying a crappy costume from a store is undignified, and trust the guy who wound up going as DJ Lance Rock because it was the only costume that fit, it is, but don’t want to half-ass it, the good news is you don’t have to.

Of course, your selection is limited and you’ll pay through the nose, but, hey, that’s what you get for waiting. Here are ten hoodies, robes, and other articles of clothing that serve as instant costumes.

eefd_princess_leia_hoodie_2

Does it come with the buns? Of course it comes with the buns.

Image courtesy of ThinkGeek

TRAN224.1

You can also get Megatron, Soundwave, and Grimlocke. Oh, and Bumblebee, if you hate yourself. But come on, we all know Optimus is the best.

Image courtesy of 80stees.com

GIJOE116.1

OK, so it’s a little ’80s. But, hey, at least it’s got a mask to it.

Image courtesy of 80stees.com

31SHgNRP7-L

John DiMaggio not included. But then, he’s so hard to find. And yes, there are adult sizes, it’s just… well, you’ll see when you find them.

Image courtesy of Amazon.com

XMEN006.1

You can, of course, get this in the tiger stripe and classic yellow spandex variants, but the brown and orange is the one with the best mask.

Image courtesy of 80stees.com

51lV8HMdj+L

The hoodies that just zip up over your face don’t really count as “costumes”, unless you enjoy bumping into things. This actually has a mask built into it, and it’s something more current than 1990, which helps.

Image courtesy of Amazon.com

1500_spider-man_costume_hoodie_inuse

It’s not quite as cheap as “Bag-Head Spider-Man” or Forbush Man, but, hey, it gets the point across.

Image courtesy of ThinkGeek

31Tb+zGDOpL

OK, so this one will need a motorcycle helmet and some black tights to complete the effect, but hey, easy enough. Also, you can wear it in public after Halloween!

Image courtesy of Amazon.com

CSTM078.1

We all know this is off-brand Mario, but hey, whatever keeps them from getting sued. Also, no, you can’t fly with this. For that you need a professional squirrel suit.

Image courtesy of 80stees.com

f1e2_black_mesa_hoodie

This and a plush headcrab stuck to your head, and you’re good to go.

Image courtesy of ThinkGeek

