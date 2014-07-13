Terry Richardson’s Before-And-After Photoshop Pics Of Mariah Carey Are Striking

Mariah Carey is a very attractive person, but that’s the “problem”: she’s a person. The RAVAGES OF TIME aren’t an issue for most, but it is for Terry Richardson and Wonderland, who decided that she needed A LOT of Photoshop work before she was deemed not-ugly enough to be in a magazine. Jezebel acquired before-and-after pictures from Mariah’s shoot from Terry, and although “FAMOUS PERSON IS PHOTOSHOPPED” isn’t anything new, it’s striking to see just how much they changed her, especially when you consider Terry’s known for his naturalistic style.
Well, that, and being a cocaine creep.
So what did we learn here? It’s that no one’s attractive and we’re all hideous monsters who should either stay inside, away from humans, 24/7, or hire a plastic surgeon to make us look as smooth and flat as Christopher Lloyd at the end of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Also, f*ck Terry Richardson.
It being from jezabel I take it with a grain of salt
There’s no filter or tool in Photoshop that can make him look like less of a creep……
10/10 would still bang.
Agreed.
I know, right?
I wonder if his mustache tickles.
I bet his thumbs smell terrible.
MissingLink; +1
Not to be Studman69 but she’s a 7 on her best day (which was 5+ years ago). But then again Emmas Stone and Watson are 10’s on my scale.
In other words, in my single days I could wingman with any of you since we clearly have different tastes in women.
GOLD!
I’d still bang her and take her money.
Often in the same article.
If only there was something that could do this in real life without resorting to makeup, plastic surgery, diet, exercise, and so on. We could call it TerryRichardsonising.
[i.kinja-img.com]
Photoshopper: “Awwwwwww, those kids are adorable! Okay, let’s seeeee.. alright LET’S MAKE THOSE TITTIES BIGGER.”
Terry Richardson is a lecherous, abusive sexual predator who represents everything that’s wrong with the fashion/photography business. The sooner he’s exposed and people start taking the allegations against him seriously, not only should he be blacklisted from the industry, he should face criminal charges.
What blows my mind is that he’s at best a mediocre “snapshot” taker with the reputation for forcing models to perform sexual acts, and yet he gets all these incredible contracts with famous models and celebrities, despite being one of the world’s biggest creeps…
That’s not jealousy talking, that’s incredulity. I’d rather shoot pictures of the same tree for the rest of my life than be compared to that piece of shit.
And I doubt very much that Richardson did the Photoshopping on these, he probably got one of his brainwashed acolyte- I mean, “assistants” to do it. The man can barely handle a camera, so I doubt he even knows how to START Photoshop.
its a shitty industry,
subjects are forced into doing shoots.
unless of course its in their contract….and in that case, they shouldn’t have signed it anyway.
aren’t* damnit
Late-90s Mariah Carey… that’s all.
So you condemn the guy (rightfully) for being a sexist, somewhat rapist pig.
Then continue to write fucking articles about him and use his photographs.
You all are fucking pathetic. #hypocrisy.
You don’t actually know what that word means, do you.
Hint: It’d only be hypocrisy if the articles about him weren’t actually about what a worthless shitheap he is.