Terry Richardson’s Before-And-After Photoshop Pics Of Mariah Carey Are Striking

Mariah Carey is a very attractive person, but that’s the “problem”: she’s a person. The RAVAGES OF TIME aren’t an issue for most, but it is for Terry Richardson and Wonderland, who decided that she needed A LOT of Photoshop work before she was deemed not-ugly enough to be in a magazine. Jezebel acquired before-and-after pictures from Mariah’s shoot from Terry, and although “FAMOUS PERSON IS PHOTOSHOPPED” isn’t anything new, it’s striking to see just how much they changed her, especially when you consider Terry’s known for his naturalistic style.

Well, that, and being a cocaine creep.

So what did we learn here? It’s that no one’s attractive and we’re all hideous monsters who should either stay inside, away from humans, 24/7, or hire a plastic surgeon to make us look as smooth and flat as Christopher Lloyd at the end of Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Also, f*ck Terry Richardson.

Via Jezebel