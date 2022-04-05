Elon Musk really stepped in it now. During Tuesday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg dragged the tech mogul after taking her Tesla for a drive and discovering that it was surprisingly missing a pretty standard feature: Namely, a spare tire. Turns out, yes, Teslas not having a spare is a thing as co-host Sunny Hostin confirmed, and needless to say, Goldberg was not happy about it. On top of that, Tesla’s roadside assistance apparently leaves much to be desired.

Instead of speaking to an actual person, Tesla instructs you to email them about your roadside problem. That was the final straw for Whoopi who called out Musk by name and demanded he spend some of his billions on protecting his customers. Via The Wrap:

“It seems like a crazy problem. But the truth of the matter is, had this happened to me on top of a road on some mountain, I would be very frightened,” Whoopi said. “And you, Elon, have bought a piece of Twitter, well I’m tweeting you from here. Take some of your money, please, and create a roadside assistance thing that doesn’t require me to look for a signal. Because if there isn’t one, you are really screwed. You are really screwed.”

Hostin recalled how her husband had a similar problem and was left on hold for five hours before being told to email the company, which further incensed Goldberg even though she says, “These are great cars.”

“But Tesla, you need to fix this,” Goldberg said after noting she would’ve be in serious trouble if she was alone when she got a flat. “This is a dangerous situation, especially if you’re in the car with an older person.”

