A Testicle-Eating Fish From The Amazon Has Been Caught In A New Jersey Lake

Remember last month when we informed you that a pacu — a cousin of the piranha typically found in the Amazon that can grow to over three feet in length and is known to bite off swimmers’ testicles — had been caught in Oresund Sound, between Sweden and Denmark? Well I have good news and bad news for you. Bad news first: A fisherman caught one in a New Jersey lake this weekend. But the good news is thWAIT A SECOND NEW JERSEY IS IN AMERICA. THAT MEANS THESE BASTARDS ARE HERE NOW. WHO LET THIS HAPPEN?

Absolutely Fish manager Pat Egan told The Record newspaper someone most likely had the pacu in a fish tank and dumped it when it became too big. “We call them ‘tank busters.’ We don’t even sell them because they grow so big,” Egan told the paper. [NBC Philadelphia]

Two things:

1) Shoutout to the idiot in New Jersey who probably purchased an infamous testicle-eating fish then turned around and dumped it in a lake because he had no idea it would grow too big for the 10-gallon tank in his grandmother’s living room. I wonder if he bought it from Snake Man’s Exotics.

2) NOPE.

(via Fark)