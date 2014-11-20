This Map Shows Which States Will Have The Worst Thanksgivings This Year

Trying to decide which branch of the family to spend Thanksgiving with this year? The map below might be your key to making the right choice.
Estately put together the map, which shows the U.S. states most/least likely to have a miserable Thanksgiving, by using data to estimate the likelihood that six Thanksgiving-ruining scenarios will occur in each state: food poisoning, relatives getting drunk and making a scene, raucous political arguments, meal-ruining dietary restrictions, depressing NFL results, and deal-happy family members abandoning the meal to get in line for Black Friday deals.
If maps aren’t your thing, here’s a 1-50 ranking of the states. Poor Ohio is most likely to have a miserable Thanksgiving, while Hawaiians will likely add the holiday experience to their list of things to be thankful for.
Estately based their rankings on data from the CDC (salmonella cases per capita, binge-drinkers per capita, diabetes rates), the 2012 Presidential election (states with the most even split between Democratic and Republican voters), and Facebook (vegetarians/vegans per capita, losing percentage for Thanksgiving Day games of residents’ favorite teams, percentage of users expressing interest in Black Friday sales). Divorce rate was used to break any ties.
Of course the state that comes in first for misery on Thanksgiving is the home of the Indians.
Well first comment won this one. We can all go home now.
What broke the tie when divorce was a tie?
“…percentage of users expressing interest in Black Friday sales…” How does that ruin anyone else’s Thanksgiving? And how is West Virginia 50th for binge drinking? Have they ever BEEN to West Virginia?
I was wondering the same thing. Maybe their binge-drinking doesn’t count because their tolerance is so high?
Maybe it doesn’t count as binge drinking if the duration of said drinking exceeds 10 years?
Since when is binge drinking a bad thing?
First year with my family and the in-laws. Pretty sure binge drinking will be the only thing keeping me alive.
As a Wisconsinite I read that ranking as “Top States That Can Hold Their Liquor”.
@wallrock as a fellow Wisconsinite I read that as “Top State that can hold its Liquor and the rest.”
This map is false. In Connecticut they said its 32nd in teams winning percent on thanksgiving. The patriots won a lot more games then that
The stat is actually “losing percentage,” so it’s probably not as false as you think.
I plan on binge drinking AND having a great Thanksgiving.
Ironically, whenever I visit my in-laws in PA, they don’t drink, so I’m mostly dry myself.
As an Ohioan, I can confirm this. But pretty much every holiday sucks.
Hows Arkansas and Louisiana both 5th for black friday, is this fake? Im from pa and I go to WV for thanksgiving but its my old ladys side of the family. It all depends. My family doesnt drink theirs does.