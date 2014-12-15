That Family From The ‘Xmas Jammies’ YouTube Video Is Getting Their Own Reality Show

The family behind popular YouTube videos such as “Xmas Jammies” and “All About That Baste” is getting their own reality show.

Former local news anchor Penn Holderness will star in the show with his wife Kim, seven-year-old daughter Lola, and four-year-old son Penn Charles. The show’s working title is Holderness and will follow the Holderness’ day-to-day life and their family business. Figure 8 Films, which is best known for TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, will produce the program, and it is scheduled to air on UP television in February 2015.

The “Xmas Jammies” video has been viewed 15 million times, and those who got beyond the adorably off-key children and the blur of green- and red-striped booty-shaking may have caught a serious message – that patriarch Penn Holderness was leaving his job as a news anchor at WNCN-TV in Raleigh to make similar videos for his wife’s production company. In the year since, the family has created several follow-ups, including a back-to-school video based on Sir Mix-a-lot’s “Baby Got Back” and a recent ode to Holderness’s role in preparing Thanksgiving dinner, “All About That Baste.” Their 2014 Christmas video was just released.

Considering the ages of the Holderness children, some people are concerned about the effect that reality show and internet fame will have on Lola and Penn Charles. Penn says that the family is aware and handling it.

“We spoke to our pastor about it, and to the educators at our kids’ schools. Their answer was that we are giving them a unique experience, and they are at the ages when experiences are how they learn. We do some other things to mitigate the effect on them.”

As strange as this news might seem, the Holderness family getting a reality show is probably the most normal reality show news in a long time. Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet with her naked butt. Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo star Mama June has a $1 million offer for a sex tape with Sugar Bear. The Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar are courting Tim Tebow for their daughter Jana. Then again, it makes me question why a seemingly sweet, well-adjusted family are signing on for a reality show in the first place.

My advice for the Holderness family is to turn back now, while they still have the chance.

Source: News Observer