That Kid Who Went Full Diva On National TV Is Now An American Apparel Model

Remember Brendan Jordan? He’s the kid who slayed it with some fierce dance moves on, what would have been, a boring, normal news segment just a few months ago. The video of him serving up face quickly went viral and Jordan has been enjoying all of the perks that come along with being a YouTube sensation.

First, he appeared on the Queen Latifah talk show, then he got a shout out from his idol Lady Gaga, and now, he’s been tapped to be an American Apparel model. The clothing company released an ad explaining why they chose Jordan to join their ranks:

Brendan is from Las Vegas, Nevada. He’s half Peruvian (his dad was born and raised in Peru) and he learned Spanish from his extended family that helped care for him. He enjoys taking photos, shopping and collecting Disney memorabilia. In the future Brendan hopes to have his own TV show and design a clothing line. His biggest inspirations are his great grandmother Lucy and Lady Gaga. we were inspired by Brendan after seeing his fearless act of spontaneity and applaud his efforts with the LGBTQ community. His favorite styles of ours include the Clear PVC Circle Skirt and anything high-waisted.

Jordan can be seen rocking that high-waisted circle skirt along with a tee that promotes LGBT pride in the new campaign. Work it boy, work it.

