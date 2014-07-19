The 15 Most Over-The-Top Reactions To Kim Kardashian’s App Not Working

Kim Kardashian’s “Hollywood” app is many things: gross, awful, no-good, funding North West’s leather pants addiction, etc. It’s going to make a lot of terrible people terribly rich, and when it stopped working last night, a different kind of horrible people, the ones who willingly shelled out dough for whatever the hell Burnsy is talking about here, had a horrible reaction: they freaked out. Have a look.
Meanwhile, in Kim K. Land:
She’s taking the insults really hard, you guys.
At least a couple of them are self-aware. But most of ’em, jeez.. How does the kind of person who would care about that game treat Kim even less kindly than those of us who want nothing to do with it?
Yes, those who admit “I’M PATHETIC” may actually not be too far gone to be helped.
I also liked those who got personally hostile towards KimKar: “DON’T MAKE ME COME TO WHEREVER U R & KICK UR GIANT ASS BECOS THAT’S A TARGET I CANT MISS.”
WHAT HE SAID
so the game does emulate real life. this game is way more realistic than any COD game.
I love how many people think she had absolutely anything to do with this game and she is actively working on the servers.
I’d actually be surprised if she even knows the game exists.
She’s obviously working around the clock coding this thing.
“I’M THE MARINE DAMMIT!!!” is still better.
I guess it could be worse though, imagine that app goes down while you’re filming your sextape.
Pretty damn hilarious yes. I’m good friends with someone who helped with the development of this game (she’s not terrible btw just someone that was given a job to do by an employer) and I’m not sure even she knows what sort of online chaos this app malfunction has caused. I do know however, she would be more than amused to read these over the top reactions.