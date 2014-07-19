The 15 Most Over-The-Top Reactions To Kim Kardashian’s App Not Working

Getty Image

Kim Kardashian’s “Hollywood” app is many things: gross, awful, no-good, funding North West’s leather pants addiction, etc. It’s going to make a lot of terrible people terribly rich, and when it stopped working last night, a different kind of horrible people, the ones who willingly shelled out dough for whatever the hell Burnsy is talking about here, had a horrible reaction: they freaked out. Have a look.

Meanwhile, in Kim K. Land:

She’s taking the insults really hard, you guys.