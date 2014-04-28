‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Has Already Made A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

Increasingly, summer blockbusters are opening a week or so overseas before they arrive in the US. This is both to clamp down on piracy and also to keep Europeans from whining about how they only get the good board games first. But it’s also a useful barometer for how successful a major summer release is going to be… and apparently The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is going to clean up.



It’s already doing well right out of the gate, according to CinemaBlend:

…The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has already made $132 million from overseas theaters. The biggest contributors to this total are the United Kingdom (approximately $15 million) and Mexico (approximately $10 million), but other markets include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and Uruguay.

True, that doesn’t mean the movie is officially going to make an offensive amount of cash at the box office, but it hasn’t opened yet in larger markets like Brazil, Russia, or the country that truly loves Spider-Man the most, Japan. No, seriously, Japan loves the hell out of Spider-Man. Who do you think buys those movie tie-in games?

The question, of course, is whether The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will outperform the first one, financially, or among critics. But one way or the other, you can probably expect a lot more Spidey in the future.