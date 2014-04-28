‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Has Already Made A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

Increasingly, summer blockbusters are opening a week or so overseas before they arrive in the US. This is both to clamp down on piracy and also to keep Europeans from whining about how they only get the good board games first. But it’s also a useful barometer for how successful a major summer release is going to be… and apparently The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is going to clean up.
It’s already doing well right out of the gate, according to CinemaBlend:
…The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has already made $132 million from overseas theaters. The biggest contributors to this total are the United Kingdom (approximately $15 million) and Mexico (approximately $10 million), but other markets include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and Uruguay.
True, that doesn’t mean the movie is officially going to make an offensive amount of cash at the box office, but it hasn’t opened yet in larger markets like Brazil, Russia, or the country that truly loves Spider-Man the most, Japan. No, seriously, Japan loves the hell out of Spider-Man. Who do you think buys those movie tie-in games?
The question, of course, is whether The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will outperform the first one, financially, or among critics. But one way or the other, you can probably expect a lot more Spidey in the future.
Anyone else annoyed how there was somebody crying every 10 minutes in the movie?
Meh, I saw it last night and was underwelmed. It felt like 25% was a pretty good Spider-Man movie, 25% was teen romance angst, and the remaining 50% was just set up for more movies.
It’s got its good moments, but they’ve crammed far, far too much into the last hour. The whole green goblin plot could have been a third film, which would have left time to develop peter and Harry’s friendship. Cap 2 is definitely the better film
Your comment has answered my concern regarding Spiderman 2.
Just from the trailer I had a feeling that this film would be too busy. When I saw trailers for this and for Cap, Cap looked to be the better film then and it appears it also is now.
I watched it last night on a crumby bootleg and thought it was pretty great. The title “amazing” isn’t really deserved… but it’s a very good Spider-Man movie, I’d say on par with Sam Raimi’s Spidey 2. (that is to say, as far as “spider-man” films go. If you’re looking at both as films, Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 is a better movie, even if it’s depiction of Peter Parker and Mary Jane’s characters is off)
I liked the last movie tie in game.
It was OK. A little too “Spider-Man: Arkham” for my tastes.
Very Arkham based, no doubt about that. But I thought those first two Arkham games were the gold standard for super-hero games, so I was OK with someone else following that formula. The combat lacked a little something, but the game itself was solid enough that I’ve played through it more than once.
The updates I’ve seen make me want to try the new one out. Any chance you or Nate will be doing a review?
I’ll see what turns up in the review stream. I will say that realistically, Beenox has just been polishing a game for about five years now, so it’s hard to imagine the sequel somehow being awful.
Great. I really didn’t want Sony to be encouraged.
SpiderMan 2 ended up in 4th place in Japan.
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
Doesn’t matter, it’s Golden Week. Everything’s going to rake in cash.
Saw it last Wednesday and loved it, I had heard it was good from word of mouth but I left the cinema surprised at how good (and how much better than the first) it was.
No one ever went broke betting on the stupidity of the public.
Oh people like A movie you don’t that means that everyone is stupid. it’s a good thing Pugiron is intelligent enough to point this out to us.
So you’re an idiot, confirming the hint you dropped with your name. Good to know. Go play in traffic.
Actually thought I was a really good Spider-Man movie. Then I again I’m a little bias as I prefer Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man to Tobey Maguire
I read somebody’s review of the movie over on io9 and it really pissed me off. The whole point of Peter Parker is that he’s this nerdy nobody who lucks in to a superpower and then actually does something good with it. But this stupid “untold story” of Peter Parker that they’ve pulled out of their ass makes it seem like Spider Man was the result of genetic experiments performed by Peter’s father and that it was Peter’s destiny to become a hero. Completely ruins the nature of the character.
No more so than the Ultimate line, really.