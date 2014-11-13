The Angry Birds Have A Chain Of Very Sad Theme Parks

When I got the link about this story, from Flavorwire, I was genuinely not expecting to feel bad for everyone involved. And, yet, here we are: The Angry Birds have a theme park, or really, more of a playground with some fiberglass props.
Seriously, watch that ten second spot, and try not to feel pity wash over you as these actors try to make a half-assed “activity park” seem like a fun time worth buying a ticket for. I feel particularly bad for the young boy; here he is trying so, so hard to make standard playground equipment seem ah-may-zing:
And they’re opening eight more of these things across China! There are apparently already a bunch in Finland, but this is a nation that made a movie about children getting brutally murdered by Santa Claus. They’re tough people.
And so are the Chinese, but still, you’d think a country without any consumer protections would at least put up a dangerous, rickety roller coaster or a slingshot to fling children from. If you can’t go full Action Park, at least try, China.
Jesus– this looks less impressive than the random public playground 2m from my house.
“It’s the playground you know, with more fiberglass!”
Seems like a cool *free* playground to me. That you have to pay money for it? Fuuuuuuuuuck yooooouuuuuuuuuuuu