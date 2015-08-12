Uggie The Dog From ‘The Artist’ Has Been Put To Sleep At 13 Years Old

Getty Image

Sad news, everybody. Uggie the dog, who most famously played the characters of The Dog in The Artist and Queenie in Water for Elephants, has passed away at age 13. Uggie’s owner Omar Von Muller made the difficult decision to put Uggie down after he was diagnosed with a prostate tumor.

In his short life, Uggie accomplished a lot for a canine actor. In 2011, he took home the Palm Dog Award for best canine actor at Cannes, and was the first dog ever to have his paw prints left in the cement outside of Hollywood’s Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. He was also pretty badass when it came to riding a skateboard, as you can see in the header image taken from a 2013 Abercrombie & Fitch “Stars on the Rise!” event.

Uggie was sadly forced into retirement in 2012 after suffering from an unknown neurological disorder, but has made a few small cameos since then. Here he is in one of his last ever on-screen performances, starring in the “Racist Dog” sketch on Key and Peele three years ago.

R.I.P. Uggie. You will be missed.

(Via BBC and TMZ)