‘The Avengers’ Assembled To Make A Final Wish Come True For A Terminal Cancer Patient

Only the most special of tasks can bring together the entire Avengers team for action. That’s why when Sophie Caldecott took to the Internet to make her father’s dying wish come true, the entire cast and plenty of others from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe sprang to action via #CapForStrat.

“Strat” would be Stratford Caldecott, the father and massive comic book fan who was too ill to go to the theater and see Captain America: The Winter Soldier. And so it began. From Mashable:

Sophie Lippiatt (a freelance journalist whose “pen name” is Sophie Caldecott) started the #CapForStrat initiative, posting about it on her blog early this week. Their mission: to convince Disney/Marvel to send a copy to their home in the U.K., where her father has been given less than three months in his battle with prostate cancer. She went straight to the actors, and wow did they respond. As Sophie later wrote: ‘When we started out on Monday evening, all we wanted to do was to make it possible for my father to see ‘The Winter Soldier’ and maybe to get a few superhero selfies to make him chuckle. In under 48 hours our mission was accomplished, and then … we kind of went viral.’

Mark Ruffalo was the first to get the news and tweet out a photo, soon followed by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. After too long, the entire team and many of the cast members from Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. got involved to ensure that Caldecott got his wish.

You can keep an eye on the outpouring of support over at Sophie Lippiatt’s blog, but the group of photos are below. It’s a pretty sweet story and one of the nicer elements made possible by the Internet.

