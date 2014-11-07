The Captain Marvel Edition: Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Ms. Marvel photographed by Nicole Ciaramella.

In lieu of our usual cosplay of the week feature today, we’re going to follow up on the announcement that Captain Marvel is going to be one of Marvel’s Phase Three movies. Even better, the Captain Marvel they’re basing it on is the awesome Carol Danvers. Let’s hope they never touch the Marcus Immortus storyline, because ughhhh forever.

To celebrate, we’re rounding up some of our favorite Captain Marvel cosplay. Not just of Carol Danvers, but of several Ms. Marvel iterations, because I’ve been wanting to do one of these galleries for a long time (as the number of photos here will attest to). We also have some more Captains Marvel to share in this gallery.

Carol Danvers photographed by Anna Fischer.

Dark Ms. Marvel cosplayed by Lucid, photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Captains Marvel photographed by Andy Ihnatko.

Ms. Marvel cosplayed by Laura C., photographed by Edward Liu.

Ms. Marvel photographed by Antonio Flores II.

Ms. Marvel and Scarlet Witch photographed by Wade Courtney.

Ms. Marvel photographed by istolethetv.

Ms. Marvel photographed by Chuck Cook. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Dark Ms. Marvel, Ultron, and Wasp photographed by Tobias Roybal.

Ms. Marvel cosplayed by Duchess Sakura, photographed by Carlos Adama. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) cosplayed by BelleChere, photographed by Anna Fischer.