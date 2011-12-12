The Comic Sans Project: Making The World A Better Place, One Cartoonish Logo At A Time

For as long as anyone can remember Comic Sans has been ridiculed without mercy on the internet (your grandfather deserving better and the Smash Mouth of fonts are two of my favorite examples). It was one of Al Gore’s stipulations when he came down from ISP mountain — or something like that. But as we near the end of 2011, a few brave souls have run to single-serving anonymous support of the much maligned font, transforming the fonts in some of the world’s most familiar logos to Comic Sans in an effort to prove the font really isn’t the worst thing ever:

We are the Comic Sans defenders. We fear no fonts and we will make the whole world Comic Sans. Because Helvetica is sooo 2011

They apparently also started a petition in support of Nickelback’s Thanksgiving Day halftime concert in Detroit. Balls of steel, those guys. The best examples of the project so far to follow. I, for one, welcome our new font overlords. It will like be like the entire world wide web is just one big email forward from your mom.

The Comic Sans Project via The Daily What