Twitter is a place where many people go to share their most incendiary hot takes, many of which are racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, or all of the above. Which is exactly why more than 200 million people around the world log onto it every day, and probably a big reason why Elon Musk wants to buy it with $43 billion in pocket change.

Few people seem to understand the masochistic pleasures of Twitter as well as The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng, who schooled Trevor Noah on the many reasons he’s doing Twitter all wrong.

On Monday, The Daily Show posted a video to its Twitter account in which Chieng berated Noah for daring to be downright pleasant in his tweets—a clear indication that Noah should probably just delete his account.

Chieng took particular offense to a tweet in which Noah wished a “Happy Friday” to his followers—and even had the audacity to include a heart emoji:

“Wow, what an insightful tweet this is. ‘Happy Friday to all my followers!’ Oh, wow. Thank you for this poignant message. What a modern day Shakespeare. I wouldn’t have thought of celebrating my Fridays until I read this.”

When Noah countered that he thought it would be something nice to say, Chieng quickly explained to his boss that he’s got Twitter all wrong. “Twitter is for hate! OK? You don’t post this stuff. You gotta be controversial… You should say something like ‘Fridays are racist.’”

When Noah argued that that was “ridiculous” and “Fridays are not racist,” Chieng had made his point: “Now we’re talking about it!”

You can watch the clip below.