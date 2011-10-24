The Dark Tower Is Back On, Says Producer Brian Grazer

Watch out, dude. That bird might try to lay eggs in your hair.

Last we heard, Universal no longer wanted to finance The Dark Tower because they weren’t willing to commit to more than one movie and a limited run TV series to bridge the trilogy (and, yes, they’re still okay with paying over $200 million for a Battleship board game movie). As far as we know, Javier Bardem is still attached and Ron Howard, Akiva Goldsman, and Brian “terrifying hair” Grazer are still seeking funding. Now the producer (Grazer) says, “it’s gonna get made.” He tells The Playlist:

“We found a way to cut out $45 million out of the budget without changing the scope and actually giving it a good ending,” Grazer said, suggesting a heavily re-worked approach. “In the $140 million draft, the ending wasn’t quite as satisfying. Now, we’ve got $45 million, $50 million out of the way and a really satisfying ending. It’s gonna get made.”

A really satisfying ending? You mean one where the author doesn’t write himself into the story as a deus ex machina?