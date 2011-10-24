The Dark Tower Is Back On, Says Producer Brian Grazer

#Brian Grazer #Stephen King
10.24.11 6 years ago 3 Comments

Watch out, dude. That bird might try to lay eggs in your hair.

Last we heard, Universal no longer wanted to finance The Dark Tower because they weren’t willing to commit to more than one movie and a limited run TV series to bridge the trilogy (and, yes, they’re still okay with paying over $200 million for a Battleship board game movie). As far as we know, Javier Bardem is still attached and Ron Howard, Akiva Goldsman, and Brian “terrifying hair” Grazer are still seeking funding. Now the producer (Grazer) says, “it’s gonna get made.” He tells The Playlist:

“We found a way to cut out $45 million out of the budget without changing the scope and actually giving it a good ending,” Grazer said, suggesting a heavily re-worked approach. “In the $140 million draft, the ending wasn’t quite as satisfying. Now, we’ve got $45 million, $50 million out of the way and a really satisfying ending. It’s gonna get made.”

A really satisfying ending? You mean one where the author doesn’t write himself into the story as a deus ex machina?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brian Grazer#Stephen King
TAGSAkiva GoldsmanBrian GrazerDARK TOWERJAVIER BARDEMRon HowardSTEPHEN KINGUniversal

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP