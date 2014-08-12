The Evolution Of Sam Elliott’s Mustache: 18 Roles You Might Have Missed

One of Elliott’s first roles was a small part in the classic western, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and from there he appeared in TV shows like Mission Impossible, Hawaii Five-O, and movies like The Sacketts with Tom Selleck — double the mustache power! To celebrate Sam Elliott’s 70th birthday I had planned to grow a bushy mustache, get in a bar fight, and then nurse my wounds with an ice-cold sarsaparilla, but my weekend was already too full. (Maybe next year.) So instead, here are 18 Sam Elliott roles most have forgotten about, starting with one of his first and ending with his most recent — and possibly one of his greatest??
1. Felony Squad, Station Attendant — 1968-69
“Kiss Me, Kill You,” “The Fatal Hours,” “Blind Terror”
2. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Card Player #2 — 1969
3. Mission Impossible, Doug Robert — 1970
various episodes
4. Evel Knievel, Evel — 1974
(CBS produced this show but it never made it past the pilot episode.)
5. Lifeguard, Rick — 1976
6. Once an Eagle, Sam Damon — 1976-77
various episodes
7. The Sacketts, Tell Sackett — 1979
(Sam Elliott AND Tom Selleck?! That’s almost too much mustache for a movie to handle.)
8. Mask, Gar — 1985
9. Fatal Beauty, Mike Marshak — 1987
Sam Elliot as Gar is awesome. When ever I see bikers with grey hair and a big mustache, I refer to them as Gar.
Yeah, he was great in that movie. Cher, too.
Whenever I see kids with red hair, I call them Rocky Dennis.
Needs more The Shadow Riders, which also contains the double mustache firepower of Selleck and Elliott, and is in my opinion the best western of the ’80s.
My inner monologue is spoken by equal parts Sam Elliott, Morgan Freeman, and an Emo Phillips 45 played backwards at 30 and 97rpm.
Obviously Thomas Jane’s character from Boogie Nights was based on Sam’s character from Lifeguard.
No Frogs? C’mon! Just by watching him in that movie you just know he was nailing everything that wasn’t nailed down on the set. Said too much.
Lesley Ann Warren was quite the under-rated ’80’s smokeshow.
Oh dear god yes. Kleenex sales spiked whenever she showed her décolletage. Oof.
I heard he played ping pong in the Olympics as well
Prancer! Thats the name of that fucking movie. I cant go for a bag of oats without thinking of it.
That thing belongs in the Smithsonian.
Slow day at Uproxx? Talking about Sam Elliott’s mustache?
EVERY DAY IS A GOOD DAY TO TALK ABOUT SAM ELLIOTT’S MUSTACHE, YOU HEATHEN!
An article about Sam Elliott’s moustache that doesn’t feature Big Lebowski or Tombstone?!?!
Piss poor.
What about his moustache in the The Big Lebowski or Tombstone, or the other movies like Ghost Rider, Hulk!?
forgot Gettysburg, where he played Brigadier General John Buford. Also had great stache.