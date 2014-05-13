The Extended ‘Edge Of Tomorrow’ Trailer Really Likes Shooting Tom Cruise In The Face

There are two things we can take away from the extended “IMAX” trailer for Edge of Tomorrow. One, it’s got a lot of action scenes. Two, it thinks shooting Tom Cruise in the face repeatedly is a selling point for audiences.
For those unfamiliar, Edge of Tomorrow is based on the Japanese novel All You Need Is Kill, pithily summed up as Groundhog Day with a lot more alien-shooting. Tom Cruise plays a military officer packed off to the front since the aliens are thoroughly kicking humanity’s butt and they’re low on recruits. He promptly dies, being essentially an accountant with no combat experience, only to wake up and realize he’s repeating the same day. And with that day comes, apparently, lots of humiliating accidental deaths:
Let’s see here, a brief tally of Cruise’s deaths, just in this trailer:
- Mid-air collision
- Hit by a truck
- Shot in the face by Emily Blunt. Twice.
- Blown up
- Eaten by an alien
- Hit by a car that was hit by a helicopter
- Plane crash
Also, we’re assuming that this doesn’t include what will likely be a lengthy Venture Bros.-esque montage of Tom Cruise’s own stupidity getting him repeatedly killed. So, essentially, the pitch seems to be “If you like shooting aliens, or the misery of Tom Cruise, come on down.”
We have to admit, that’s a compelling pitch.
Tom Cruise and CGI explosions because…..?
I have to admit, I laughed pretty hard at Blunt being like “Eh, fuck it, I’m just going to get blown up.”
Despite that I hate the fact the studio totally wimped out by changing the name from All You Need Is Kill, and the fact that Tom Cruise is a living pair of clownshoes, this movie is the first Cruise flick in a long-ass time that I will actually pay to see in a theatre.
Also, ‘sup, Emily Blunt.
“living pair of clownshoes”
Not that I disagree, but I liked him in Jack Reacher and Oblivion. Am I the only one?
No, you’re not the only one. Jack Reacher was much better than I had thought it would. And so was Oblivion. But neither of those films made me want to actually go to the theatre to watch them them (I down-borrowed them both later on). I think Cruise is a pretty solid actor, on the whole. But he, outside of acting, is a complete goof based solely on his Scientology-ness.
To be fair, they wouldn’t have changed the title at all except the Beatles legal apparatus started making noises. They would have lost, but why waste millions when it’s cheaper to change the title?
Tom Cruise is a weird ass dude, and probably crazy, but he can make some good movies. I don’t get the hate.
Ugh, to think John Krasinski gets to frolic with that exquisite British masterwork of a woman every day…WHERE IS YOUR GOD NOW?!
Emily Blunt #FTW
Straight up, I’m looking forward to this. I assume All You Need Is Kill was better, but big screen sci-fi that actually looks like it is trying to do something different and interesting is absolutely in my wheel house. A different basis for something like Groundhog Day (shooting aliens for fun and profit) sounds fantastic.
And I seriously enjoyed Oblivion and Jack Reacher. I really think this movie could go well.
So am I, honestly. I’ve never seen a Doug Liman movie I didn’t enjoy, even when it was awful.
I always hope that sci-fi movies end up being good… they are, after all, the most fun of all movies… But should we be worried that the studio is already advertising this movie in that letterbox format with the title and release date plastered on top? The ONLY movie I’ve ever seen advertised that way that actually ended up being decent was the 2nd Sherlock Holmes…