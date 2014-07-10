The Fastest Rising Name For Baby Boys In 2014? Hint: It’s In The Danger Zone.

Not content to wait until the end of the year to reveal how much pop culture has influenced the way that people named their babies in 2014, Nameberry has released the Top 100 lists for newborn boys and girls names at the halfway point for this year. The frontrunners thus far are Imogen for girls and Asher for boys, and while I’d love to think that more parents have been reading Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, I’ll assume that Imogen is simply popular because of stars like Poot and possibly Heap. As for Asher, well, that is actor Judd Nelson’s middle name, so that one is open and shut.

When it comes to the pop culture influence on the boys list, the Top 5 reads like a Who’s Who in Who’s Named After Books that Schools Used to Let Kids Read, with Atticus at No. 3 and Finn at No. 4, while Elvis Costello gets a little love with Declan as the No. 2 name behind Asher. According to Nameberry, though, no boys name has made a bigger leap in the first half of 2014 than Archer, which debuts at No. 42. There’s simply no mistaking the reason for that wonderful choice.

On the female side, Cora comes in at No. 4 on the girls list, perhaps a nod to the queen from Once Upon a Time, while Hazel and Katniss rank at 13 and 14, respectively, because your daughter won’t fit in 14 years from now if she’s not named after characters in young adult books. But the biggest debut in this year’s Top 100 for girls reveals the true power of Game of Thrones fans, as Khaleesi has jumped all the way to No. 18. The Mother of Dragons could pose an incredible threat to the innocence of last year’s Top 10 names for girls, as Sophia came in at No. 1 (perhaps from Princess Sophia?), Emma at No. 2 and Olivia at No. 3, which isn’t so innocent because I assume it’s based on Scandal, as women are obsessed with Scandal.

Here are the Top 100 lists for each gender, along with my expert analysis on the relevance of some of the names. Go ahead and tell me I’m wrong on some of these if you dare, but I’m not. I’m always right about this.

Girls

1. Imogen – Hehehehehe, Poots.

2. Charlotte – As in “The secret lies with Charlotte,” from National Treasure.

3. Isla – Based on the 1987 Madonna hit “La Isla Bonita.”

4. Cora – A tribute to former MLB middle infielder Joey Cora.

5. Penelope

6. Violet

7. Amelia – Earhart had a decent 2014, with people possibly solving her disappearance.

8. Eleanor

9. Harper

10. Claire – As in Dunphy.

11. Alice – A reference to the TV series about Mel’s Diner that ran from 1976-1985, and was based on Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

12. Adelaide

13. Hazel – A sign of the overdue comeback of Sister Hazel, or the popularity of The Fault in Our Stars.

14. Katniss – The inspiration for a character in the hilarious The Starving Games.

15. Olivia

16. Evangeline – Based on the Bad Religion song of the same name.

17. Ivy – As in Operation Ivy. Punk names are huge in 2014.

18. Khaleesi

19. Maeve – The sounds someone makes when yawning.

20. Evelyn

21. Maisie

22. Adeline

23. Genevieve

24. Seraphina

25. Beatrice – Named after Beatrice Quimby, which offers permission to all of her friends to nickname her Beezus.

26. Lucy

27. Aurora – Either based on Alkaline Trio’s “F*ck You, Aurora” or adult film star Aurora Snow. Either way, asking for trouble.

28. Rose

29. Scarlett

30. Elizabeth

31. Ava

32. Elodie – It’s a French name or something.

33. Lila

34. Nora

35. Grace

36. Emma

37. Willa – A tribute to pop singer Willa Ford.

38. Clementine – A name given to children born with abnormally large feet (shout out to folk ballad fans who get that one).

39. Matilda

40. Eloise

41. Caroline – A response from the growing movement of people demanding that Lea Thompson’s 90s sitcom make a return to syndication.

42. Clara

43. Finn

44. Aurelia – Like the girl from Love, Actually.

45. Arabella

46. Eliza

47. Poppy – Heroin fans are big on this one.

48. Ella

49. Sophia

50. Iris

51. Ruby

52. Mila

53. Josephine

54. Harlow

55. Aria – A popular name for babies that were conceived in a specific hotel in Las Vegas.

56. Audrey

57. Isabella

58. Wren – Maybe from Pretty Little Liars, but a guy is named Wren. Regardless, a wren is a bird.

59. Quinn

60. Cordelia – Possibly after Cordelia Foxx from American Horror Story: Coven.

61. Chloe – After the 2009 erotic thriller starring Julianne Moore and Amanda Seyfried.

62. Mae – Based on the Gaslight Anthem song.

63. Emily

64. Luna – From Harry Potter, obviously. How could you not know that, you dork.

65. Rowan – A female tribute to Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson.

66. Mia

67. Stella – For the beer daddy was drinking when he pulled an “Oops,” am I right fellas?

68. Emmeline

69. Ellie

70. Juliet

71. Merida – Princess Merida from Brave, this is a name that only works for redheaded children.

72. Anna – From Frozen, a name to give a second daughter to show her that she’s not important or unique.

73. Lily – Named for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Lily Aldridge. Dads can deny it all they want.

74. Olive

75. Margaret

76. Piper – Actress Piper Perabo, star of USA’s Covert Affairs and Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

77. Avery

78. Jane

79. Sadie – Another Alkaline Trio song. Big, big year for punk references.

80. Lydia

81. Esme

82. Everly

83. Gemma – As in Gemma Arterton, who starred in Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, a movie that is best described as “financially successful.”

84. Willow

85. Maya

86. Frances

87. Louisa

88. Elsa – A name given to a girl that will eventually be locked in a castle for being different.

89. Ada

90. Lola

91. Phoebe – Named for the former violent criminal and masseuse who tried to seduce clients, otherwise a beloved character on Friends.

92. Kinsley

93. Zara

94. Madeline

95. Hannah

96. James

97. Delilah – An opportunity for people to say, “Hey there, Delilah” and give the Plain White T’s one more second of relevance.

98. Mabel

99. Emmett

100. Hadley – An obvious female tribute to Haddaway, the “What is Love” singer.

Boys

1. Asher

2. Declan

3. Atticus

4. Finn

5. Oliver – Platt, the star of Ready to Rumble.

6. Henry

7. Silas – YOUR SILAS IS DEAD!

8. Jasper – The bearded old man from The Simpsons.

9. Milo – Of Milo and Otis fame.

10. Jude

11. Ezra – A tribute to the 90s band Better Than Ezra.

12. Emmett – The first name of Doc Brown from Back to the Future.

13. Harper – The biggest androgynous name of 2014, apparently.

14. Leo

15. Owen

16. Levi

17. James

18. Rowan – The second biggest androgynous name, and a huge reminder that people love Mr. Bean.

19. Felix

20. Miles

21. Sebastian

22. Liam – As in Liam Gallagher of Oasis, which is a huge blow to Team Noel.

23. Sawyer

24. Jack – Chosen for Jack Donaghy of 30 Rock, although John Francis would make a much more powerful full name.

25. Theodore

26. Beckett – A name given to boys who are familiar with standard trading card values.

27. Wyatt

28. Hudson – As in Hudson Hawk, the most underrated movie of Bruce Willis’s career. Read about it in a feature on March 19, 2015.

29. Evelyn – No clue, but this is a terrible idea and it needs to stop. Trust me. Signed, a boy named Ashley.

30. Kai – The homeless hitchhiker has left his mark.

31. Ethan

32. William

33. Benjamin

34. Soren

35. Eli

36. Caleb

37. Flynn

38. Noah

39. Quinn

40. Julian

41. Bodhi – Finally, Point Break gets a little credit.

42. Archer – This is better than Sterling.

43. Oscar – After the baby from Ghostbusters II, which was the significantly lesser of the two films.

44. Everett

45. Alexander

46. Django – Sure, why not?

47. August – It’s cool, because then your child only has to memorize 11 months.

48. Andrew

49. Josiah

50. Dashielle

51. Zachary – Home Improvement star Zachary Ty Bryant has always been a big cultural influence.

52. Christian

53. Kieran

54. Luca

55. Luke

56. Elliot

57. Charlie

58. Elijah

59. Hugo

60. Thomas

61. Ryder – As in actor Ryder Strong, another apparent sign of the popularity of Boy Meets World.

62. Isaac

63. Theo

64. Jacob

65. Rhys

66. Lucas

67. Callum

68. Arthur

69. Gabriel

70. Samuel

71. Zane – As in Billy, obviously.

72. Nico – Named for Steven Seagal’s character Nico Toscani in his debut movie, Above the Law.

73. Micah

74. Avery – Inspired by James Avery, Uncle Phil on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

75. Dylan – One of the five greatest rappers of all-time.

76. Ryker – Named for the place where he’ll probably spend 20 years of his life.

77. Roman

78. Nathaniel

79. Jackson

80. Greyson – There are still a few Cougar Town fans out there, it seems.

81. George

82. Knox – This isn’t a name.

83. Rory

84. Ronan – Recognition of Robert De Niro’s most underrated film.

85. Xavier – As in the X-Man, Xavier McDaniel.

86. Daniel

87. John – BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOORING!

88. Finley

89. Emerson

90. Aiden

91. Harrison

92. Simon

93. Nolan

94. Charles – A very common name, yes, but this year it is inspired by an eventual resurgence of Charles in Charge, one of the best sitcoms ever made.

95. Axel

96. Tristan

97. Arlo

98. Beau

99. Jonah

100. Max – A tribute to the restaurant from Saved by the Bell.

*This post was written by a boy named Ashley, so if you’re offended by any of these harmless jokes, suck it up, rub some dirt on it, and ask your uniquely-named child about life in 18 years.