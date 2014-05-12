The Funniest Internet Reactions To Michelle Obama’s Super Serious Sign

05.12.14 4 years ago 20 Comments

“Bring Back Our Girls” is no laughing matter. It’s become a rallying cry for those looking to raise awareness for the more than 200 schoolgirls who were kidnapped last month in Nigeria. Even First Lady Michelle Obama took some time off from appearing on every TV show ever to support the cause.

Oh, Michelle, sweet naive Michelle. You thought you could hold a serious sign, and the Internet wouldn’t have a field day with it? Now THAT’S funny.

M8dAnA3

pd5SsVE

7Be2vUA

akverB1

SmrnOKh

JJGy6dN

wTU18sq

kze43R0

ymyvI6H

PpErFr1

8vhveJd

mYCu0bs

x7wy2Bq

duqbvlm

sWrgft2

Via Reddit

