The Green Power Ranger Dressed In Full Costume To Take A Photo With Daryl From ‘The Walking Dead’

Brandon has been keeping us up to date with the post-Morphin MMA life of the Green Power Ranger (aka Jason David Frank) for a while now. I don’t know much about his overall MMA skill, but dude can pound the pavement with the best of them. From everything about his Facebook page to begging for a fight with CM Punk, JDM self-promotes better than all the former Power Rangers combined (and you better believe things come easier for the Pink one).
So it should come as no surprise that he recently showed up — in full Green Ranger costume — to one of the various Walking Dead cons to have his picture taken with Norman Reedus, because no pop culture aficionado in their right mind could turn down this headline. No further context necessary.
This is kind of a non-story I’m afraid. Jason David Frank has been at the last 3 cons I’ve been to, and he’s always in costume. And the celebrities at cons always take pictures together and they get posted on that con’s facebook page. Michael Rooker with Matt Smith and Karen Gillan at Wizard Con might be the most fun combination I’ve seen.
I was thinking the same thing. They’re probably buddies and travel together.
In Green Ranger uniform, and not White Ranger. Good man.
Still needs more flute though.
Tommy put on your pony tail or GTFO
Most wickedest ponytail since Lorenzo Lamas
He didn’t “show up” at a walking dead con. The two of them are both part if The Wizard World Con tour. They each have their own booth at cons and sometimes they take photos together just like all of the other actors there. They’ve been touring together all year so you’re a little late. Not a story at all.