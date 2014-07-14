The Green Power Ranger Dressed In Full Costume To Take A Photo With Daryl From ‘The Walking Dead’

Brandon has been keeping us up to date with the post-Morphin MMA life of the Green Power Ranger (aka Jason David Frank) for a while now. I don’t know much about his overall MMA skill, but dude can pound the pavement with the best of them. From everything about his Facebook page to begging for a fight with CM Punk, JDM self-promotes better than all the former Power Rangers combined (and you better believe things come easier for the Pink one).

So it should come as no surprise that he recently showed up — in full Green Ranger costume — to one of the various Walking Dead cons to have his picture taken with Norman Reedus, because no pop culture aficionado in their right mind could turn down this headline. No further context necessary.

Jason David Frank’s Facebook via r/TheWalkingDead