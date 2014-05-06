The Honest Trailer For ‘Skyrim’ Reminds Us To Play A Lot More ‘Skyrim’

Smosh Games and Screen Junkies teamed up to create another Honest Trailer about a video game instead of a movie or TV show. As with their honest trailers for Mario Kart and Grand Theft Auto V, they’ve picked another awesome game to joke about: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

“From the developers of The Elder Scrolls, Elder Scrolls HD and Elder Scrolls with Guns [Ed.- Fallout 3] comes a game so immersive you’ll forget to eat, sleep, and make friends because you’re too busy eating, sleeping, and making friends.”

They follow that up with references to many of the things we love about Skyrim, including dragons, riding on said dragons, looking for more dragons, and stealing things by putting a bucket on a shopkeeper’s head. Presumably, the stolen items were sold to pay for the next dragon-finding excursion. I like dragons.

The end of the video also reminded us of some of the awesome mods we need to dust off (figuratively) and play again, like the Villager from Animal Crossing, the foul-mouthed mudcrabs based on a Whitest Kids U’ Know sketch, and (as pictured above) the mod which turns every dragon into Randy “Macho Man” Savage. Fus Ro Yeah!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Kotaku