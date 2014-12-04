The Internet Is In Love With This Teenage Girl’s ‘Cute’ Mugshot

Here I was, thinking nothing on the Internet could be more profound than “sorry but thank you.” I was a fool. This, this is the tweet, from 18-year-old North Carolina resident Alysa Suguro Bathrick, with a message that should be turned into a motivational poster.

What did she do that got her briefly arrested (and win hundreds of admirers)?

https://twitter.com/_ahleesah/status/539466876565602304

“F*ck what you heard. And my mugshot’s cute.”

That should be everyone’s yearbook quote in 2015.