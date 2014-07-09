The King Of Raving Is The MVP Of This Horrible Club Promo Video

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.09.14 7 Comments

Bounce by the Ounce claims to be not only the “biggest…new rave night in Preston,” but also the “hottest.” That’s a mighty big boast to make, and I’ll give them the Bounce, but the Ounce? That’s to be determined. The nightclub’s sweaty promo video, which Vice called the worst of its kind “of all time, seriously,” practically begs us to show up and enter a world where everyone looks they just tried drugs for the first time and the decorations scream “rap-themed bar mitzvah.” Also, this guy:

I’m convinced. I’m hosting my next socially awkward get-together at Bounce by the Ounce.

