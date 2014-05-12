The Latest ‘Alien: Isolation’ Featurette Gives You A Good Look At Ellen Ripley’s Daughter

Fox/Sega

It’s been a while since we last checked in with Alien: Isolation, but Creative Assembly and Sega have been releasing a series of behind the scenes featurettes on the game, so now’s a good time to catch up.

The latest video concerns the game’s characters and features a bunch of new footage of Amanda Ripley (Ellen’s daughter) as well as several other characters who probably won’t survive until the end of the game (you know, just a guess). You can check the featurette out below…

Here’s a couple more Alien: Isolation featurettes for you. First, one about the creation of the alien itself…

Next one about the game’s unique low-fi sci-fi approach…

Man, just a year ago if you had told me one of my most anticipated games of 2014 would be an Aliens game published by Sega I would’ve called you crazy (or worse), but here we are.

