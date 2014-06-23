The Luckiest Guy Ever Survived A Lightning Strike That Left His Shoes Charred And Smoking

An Atlanta man, Sean O’Connor, is very lucky to be alive today after surviving a lightning strike this weekend that knocked him clear out of his shoes. Before you admonish O’Connor for being irresponsible during a thunderstorm, it should be noted that when the incident occurred, the sun was out and there was no thunder and lightning to be seen or heard. So in addition to errant bears and crocodile-eating snakes and whatever the f*ck this thing is, now I can add “freak lightning” to the list of things that keep me awake at night. CBS46 reports:

“My leg hairs were singed. I could smell the burnt hair,” he explained. “I looked across the driveway and I could see my boots over there. They were no longer on my feet, and one of them was smoking’. At that point I realized I had just been hit by lightning.” O’Connor called his wife and shot cell phone video of the smoking boot and his bleeding tongue to prove to her he wasn’t kidding. He seems dazed in the video shot just moments after he came to. She urged him to go to the emergency room right away. “In my mind, I’d survived a lightning strike, and I didn’t think things could get any worse from there,” said O’Connor.

I mean, things can always get worse. Your dick could fall off or your wife could leave you, or your wife could leave you after your dick falls off, but I get it. I’d probably also want to steer clear of the ER, myself.