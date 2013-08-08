The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Planned Out Through 2021

Wired recently wrote an article on the guy who makes the Marvel Cinematic Universe happen, Kevin Feige. He was there when it first started, he’s the one laying the roadmap… and he let slip an interesting nugget during the interview.
The whole article is actually fairly fascinating; Feige comes off like a nerd livin’ the dream. But for our purposes, the relevant item is this:
“I could arguably say what we’re planning for the year 2021,” Feige told WIRED. “Will that happen? I don’t know. But what we planned for 2015 in 2006 is happening.”
This raises the question of what his plan is, in the first place. We know sequels to Thor, Captain America, and The Avengers are on the way, and Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man are in the works. And that there are three unnamed films on the way for 2016 and 2017. But man, that’s a tantalizing hint.
We know what a few of these movies will be: Black Panther was heavily hinted at a while back and Doctor Strange has been in development for a while as well. But Marvel has also been pretty consistent, putting out two movies a year, every year, since 2011. 2014 and 2015 are holding to the same pattern.
So if that holds, there are another eight movies Marvel is thinking about making, and they can’t all be sequels. Let the speculation begin!
I’d kill for a Daredevil movie done right.
Also ‘Heroes for Hire’, the buddy cop superhero movie.
I’m 100% sure a Heroes For Hire movie is in the works.
I’d have settled for a Daredevil movie without the tight close-ups and shaky cam. I’ve never understood an action movie that doesn’t let you see the action.
And the idea the Power Man and Iron Fist would be in a feature film is just fantastic. It’s like all my childhood dreams are coming true.
Only if they get Michael “Black Dynamite” Jai White to be Luke Cage.
Iron Fist on the big screen is a fucking no-brainer. Bring that Heroes For Hire movie to me NAO!!!11
A Marvel Knights movie, with DD, Heroes for Hire, and Punisher would be a dream come true. I also wouldn’t mind a Danny Rand solo feature based on Immortal Iron Fist from a few years back, but I won’t hold my breath….
Great news. Now, if only we could get a 2000ad cinematic universe going…
I think moonknight would work.
Combine it with Werewolf By Night, and sold.
Moon Knight doesn’t even work as a character let alone a movie.
Yeah, guy creeps around at night in a goddamn bright white suit.
dirtynouveau, you have bad opinions and you should feel bad about them.
Yes for Moon Knight, but only if they put Donny Yen in the actual costume for the fight scenes.
I never thought I’d ever hear the question that this answers. “What’s up with your grandfather’s bowel movements?”
Something I’d really like to see is a team-up movie featuring Daredevil, Punisher and Moon Knight taking on The Kingpin.
I mean, all the movies in this universe have been on pretty massive scales with huge threats. I think it’d be nice for them to take it down a notch and have these street-level heroes just trying to clear up the crime in New York.
Also, just putting this out there: Dean Norris as The Kingpin. Do it Marvel.
^ this. actually a pretty solid idea. although in my opinion Moon Knight is a weak character.
I’d be down for that, just not in the MCU because of how low-stakes it is. Trying to shoehorn that story in the MCU when all the other heroes are fighting massive, global threats diminishes these heroes’ achievements, and will probably just overload the movie with too many masturbatory Avengers references like Iron Man 2.
Spinning off Marvel Knights would be fantastic. And it would give them the freedom to make them rated R.
Shouldn’t that be 2022 then or am I awful at math?
I don’t think the math has to be exact here, I think it’s just a case of saying, “Look, we laid out plans far in advance once before that came to fruition, so what’s to say we can’t do it again?”
^correct. I don’t think he meant for someone on the internet to actually count the years.
I’m not surprised by this at all. Basically a Disney-owned company has escalated their insane practice of “Tent Pole” franchises to “Tent Pole” universes.
The whole Spider-Man deal sucks, because I wanted a Maximum Carnage movie.
I would LOVE a Maximum Carnage movie.
Disney needs the X-Men, Spider-Man, and Fantastic Four licenses back, really complete the universe.
Did they get F4 back, or was that just DareDevil?
I thought they got F4 and Silver Surfer/Galactus back.
I THINK it was just DD. FF should still be with Fox.
Does this mean we’re gonna see a poorly, thrown-together F4 movie soon, so they don’t lose the license, or did they get a better deal than Sony?
Im sure they had deadlines to hit so it didnt revert to Marvel. Itll probably total shit anyway.
The FF version in the works has Josh Trank (Chronicle) directing, so it could be solid.
Regardless of who Fox hires lets all remember it’s still Fox and some dickhead exec can still walk down to the set and say “Yeah that ‘The Thing’ character isn’t really working for the guys upstairs, can we make him brown instead of orange, and lets give him an Irish accent, and a dog. Marketing says people love accents and dogs.”
Infinity Gauntlet would be awesome, but would require getting ALL of the characters back.
*probably be
Please let one be a Punisher movie based on the short released last year with Ron Pearlman.
If we’re shooting for the stars:
Devil Dinosaur & Moon Boy
The Eternals
Ka-zar & Shanna
X-51: Machine Man
NEXTwave
Man, a Nextwave movie would be tremendous (as long as they have Warren Ellis writing the script…)
Yep, I miscounted. I’m assuming The Avengers gets a year all to itself then.
Maybe it’s just me, and i know it’s gonna be a licensing nightmare, but i would love to see a movie done out of the “Godzilla in the Marvel Universe” comic book series from the late 70’s. Holy crap, the merchanding would be ludicrous. I would spend all the moneys.
Think of it this way: he fights agents of S>H>I>E>L>D>, the avengers, devil dinosaur, the fantastic four, spiderman, sharks (actual sharks), the champions, and Red Ronin (who was created for this, but later used in everything from Wolverine to the Avengers)
Can we get a Marvel movie with a strong female lead?
Best I can do is Black Widow costarring in a Cap movie.
Joking aside, there’s been discussion of Captain Marvel, but neither Marvel nor DC is very good with the “strong female characters” thing, something which to be fair recently Marvel has been trying to fix.
Only if she can wear a ridiculously over-sexualized outfit, possibly with strategically placed cutout panels so parts of her bewbs can show. At the very least she’ll need to have her midriff exposed because ALL comic book fans are 14 year old boys that must be pandered to.
She-Hulk ftw.
Two-Gun Kid meets Rawhide Kid meets Kid Colt Outlaw… On second thought, after The Lone Ranger debacle, I’d settle for Sgt. Fury & His Howling Commandos….
What ever happened to the Deadpool movie they were supposed to be making?
I just want to see Archangel and Apocalypse in SOMETHING at this point
I would like to see this whole thing culminate with a couple of Secret Wars movies in 2021-22.
i want a cloak and dagger movie, i loved them in maximum carnage
A Deadpool movie is scheduled to be released in 2016, according to IMDB:
