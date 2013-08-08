The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Planned Out Through 2021

Wired recently wrote an article on the guy who makes the Marvel Cinematic Universe happen, Kevin Feige. He was there when it first started, he’s the one laying the roadmap… and he let slip an interesting nugget during the interview.



The whole article is actually fairly fascinating; Feige comes off like a nerd livin’ the dream. But for our purposes, the relevant item is this:

“I could arguably say what we’re planning for the year 2021,” Feige told WIRED. “Will that happen? I don’t know. But what we planned for 2015 in 2006 is happening.”

This raises the question of what his plan is, in the first place. We know sequels to Thor, Captain America, and The Avengers are on the way, and Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man are in the works. And that there are three unnamed films on the way for 2016 and 2017. But man, that’s a tantalizing hint.

We know what a few of these movies will be: Black Panther was heavily hinted at a while back and Doctor Strange has been in development for a while as well. But Marvel has also been pretty consistent, putting out two movies a year, every year, since 2011. 2014 and 2015 are holding to the same pattern.

So if that holds, there are another eight movies Marvel is thinking about making, and they can’t all be sequels. Let the speculation begin!