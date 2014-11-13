The Next Big Food Craze Is Ramen Donuts, Apparently

Culinary Bro-Down’s Josh Scherer has found a way to make donuts even less healthy.

His new creation is the “ramnut,” a donut that is made out of ramen. Pictures from Scherer’s Twitter show ramnuts that are filled with jam and covered in frosting and sprinkles.

Boston cream ramnut. It's a donut, but made out of ramen, because that's #smart. http://t.co/98RFQw95i5—

Josh Scherer (@CulinaryBroDown) November 13, 2014

Previously, he created ramen poutine and sushi corn dogs for Culinary Bro-Down, and he isn’t backing down from his bizarre food creations.

…Sherer wants his blog readers to know “I’m incredibly serious about this sh*t.” He even provides a recipe for the creation.

I can see the ramnut catching on if Scherer takes a cue from ramen noodles marketing. Package these suckers up and sell them six for $1 to hungry college students, and maybe throw in a free ironic ramnut t-shirt. College students love free t-shirts.

Source: Time