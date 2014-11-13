The Next Big Food Craze Is Ramen Donuts, Apparently

#Food
11.13.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Culinary Bro-Down’s Josh Scherer has found a way to make donuts even less healthy.

His new creation is the “ramnut,” a donut that is made out of ramen. Pictures from Scherer’s Twitter show ramnuts that are filled with jam and covered in frosting and sprinkles.

Previously, he created ramen poutine and sushi corn dogs for Culinary Bro-Down, and he isn’t backing down from his bizarre food creations.

…Sherer wants his blog readers to know “I’m incredibly serious about this sh*t.” He even provides a recipe for the creation.

I can see the ramnut catching on if Scherer takes a cue from ramen noodles marketing. Package these suckers up and sell them six for $1 to hungry college students, and maybe throw in a free ironic ramnut t-shirt. College students love free t-shirts.

Source: Time

#Food
TAGSCulinary Bro-DownDONUTSFOODJosh SchererRAMEN NOODLES

