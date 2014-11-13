The Next Big Food Craze Is Ramen Donuts, Apparently

Culinary Bro-Down’s Josh Scherer has found a way to make donuts even less healthy.
His new creation is the “ramnut,” a donut that is made out of ramen. Pictures from Scherer’s Twitter show ramnuts that are filled with jam and covered in frosting and sprinkles.
Boston cream ramnut. It's a donut, but made out of ramen, because that's #smart. http://t.co/98RFQw95i5—
Josh Scherer (@CulinaryBroDown) November 13, 2014
Previously, he created ramen poutine and sushi corn dogs for Culinary Bro-Down, and he isn’t backing down from his bizarre food creations.
…Sherer wants his blog readers to know “I’m incredibly serious about this sh*t.” He even provides a recipe for the creation.
I can see the ramnut catching on if Scherer takes a cue from ramen noodles marketing. Package these suckers up and sell them six for $1 to hungry college students, and maybe throw in a free ironic ramnut t-shirt. College students love free t-shirts.
Source: Time
Oh god I just threw up in my brain that is the worst idea. Stop food people just for the love of fucking god STOP!
Nah.
As a Bostonian, get my cream out of your filthy noodles.
Does Boston have good donuts ? Even more of a reason to head up there.
They are some excellent hole in the wall bakeries around here. I went to one a month or so ago and had a marble crueller and remembered why I grew up fat.
That seems revolting, but I must admit I’m very intrigued, and unwilling to rule-out the possibility that this would be fucking delicious.
I was interested in trying a cronut. This, not so much.
But yes, free t shirts can sell anything. In college I filled out many credit card applications under fake names for free t shirts that I never even wore.