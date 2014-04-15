The Oculus Rift Sales Numbers Are… Not What You’d Expect

Oculus has had a roller coaster of a year. It got bought by Facebook for $2 billion. That drove the Internet insane, to the point of death threats. So all this must mean that the Oculus Rift is moving units by the crate, right? Nope.
If you wanted proof that yet again, VR isn’t going to meet the hype, look no further than TechCrunch’s report on the company’s sales numbers:
Oculus Rift tells TechCrunch that it’s sold about 25,000 second-generation “DK2” development kits to developers since the pre-order page went live March 19. It says it sold about 60,000 first-generation “DK1” units over the lifetime of that kit.
Do the math and it’s sold about 85,000 kits. To be fair to Oculus, the company works really hard to manage expectations; they’ve made it clear that this is a dev kit, not a consumer release, and that they’ve beat out their internal projections. That’s a rare bit of honesty and humility in an industry rife with chest-thumping ego and inflated numbers.
On the other hand, preordering the Crystal Cove “dev kit” will cost you about $350 and anybody can order one. This isn’t to knock the technology, which is undeniably impressive even at twice the price. But it’s hard to think of a device more heavily hyped in gaming. John Carmack quit id Software, the company he founded, to take over as CTO of Oculus. Everywhere you go, developers rave about the technology and what it can do. And yet, the numbers so far don’t back the hype.
It’s hard not to see this as a little bit of gaming history repeating. But we are pulling for Oculus, if for no other reason than if the company collapses, we live in mortal fear of what Facebook will do with the technology.
sorry but this whole thing deserves to crash and burn in the worst way. these guys suckered people on Kickstarter into funding them. they were given tons of money to innovate, not to fatten themselves for a Facebook payday.
I couldn’t agree more. Palmer and crew played everyone that helped fund their kickstarter. Oculus and Palmer should burn for it.
Ugh, seriously? Anyone getting funding on Kickstarter could easily get bought by a big company if their product made waves.
Besides, there was almost a year and a half between their Kickstarter campaign and Facebook buying them. It’s not like it was a direct jump to the big time. They got their donations, continued to develop the product, and then someone with deep pockets came along.
only this time it matters just WHO the deep pockets are. it would be like funding a game on kickstarter promising to create a revolutionary new way to game, only to sell yourself to EA.
bottom line is, they asked for money promising to innovate and explore technology possibilities. Facebook is anything BUT all that.
they have a right to sell themselves to whoever they want and if i were them i’d do the same thing. you’d have to be stupid to turn down BILLIONS of dollars. but that doesn’t mean people don’t have a right to feel angry. they HAD to have known taking Facebook’s money would be a deal with the devil.
Did they promise you something for your money? Yes? Did they give it to you, even if it was just an “attaboy?” Yes? So basically your transaction was fulfilled. Right to whine: REVOKED.
“Are….not what you’d expect” I’m sorry, but was any sane person expecting these to be selling well? Maybe it’s just that I spend too much time in the comments section here, but I never got the sense that people were really excited for this
I read the title and went, “You mean it’s actually selling big?” because I expected this to tank.
I think this might be the only site covering gaming that didn’t basically insist this thing was the future of consoles. Kotaku in particular really let the technology (which is killer, mind you) overwhelm their common sense.
Yeah, not the least bit surprising to me. But I am wondering what effect the buyout might wind up having on the numbers.
Sorry, tech companies, it might just be me but I draw the line at putting tech on my face. No Glass. No 3d glasses. No VR headsets. Just not down.
This is going to be like the Avatar of video games. Fuel a boom for a while, but fizzle out soon.
Wait, unless I’m mistaken, a movie about this very thing made $12 million this weekend in the USA. How could no one be buying the actual device?
Oh, it seems I was mistaken. Still, shame on Facebook for missing a merchandising tie-in.
I’d laugh harder if there weren’t people who actually believed this.
Lawnmower man made 12 mill this weeked?
I don’t get it – was anyone really expecting the dev kits to fly off the shelves?
I have to disagree with your headline Dan.
As someone who remembers the Virtual Boy, those numbers are exactly what I would expect.
I don’t know, doesn’t seem like such a bad number for dev kits. 85,000 developers (yes I know not everyone is actually developing with them) is a lot of dev shops testing it out.
I should also add, before I have to nerd rage myself to death, that I’m super pissed about the facebook thing and do not currently want one.
If you put a VR Karen Gillan in this Oculus they would sell a lot more units.
Dan, your article indicates that you’re confused about what a dev kit is and what it’s supposed to be used for. Dev kits are *supposed* to be purchased only by developers. They say directly on their website not to buy one unless you’re a developer. Many enthusiasts who are not developers have bought dev kits despite this fact, and because we can’t know how many buyer fall into either category, we can extrapolate NOTHING from their sales figures. If lots of developers buy the kits, there is a great chance that there will be a very large number of uses for the rift when it is ultimately released. If most of the purchases were from overly enthusiastic end users, then that is less likely. But, again, since we will not know how many actual developers bought the device, the sales figures tell us virtually nothing. Move along, nothing to see here.
You said ‘virtually’ he heh
1) people are not even aware of OR. Only few people have it. And only fraction reads about new tech.
2) also it’s quite expensive toy now. You may say $350. It costs me $482. But that will change when you will see one in normal shops.
3) many people simply wait until it’s actually released. As it should be. Remember they sold more OR then Glass DevKit had :)
4) mostly only real geeks are getting DK. It’s not plug&play device. It needs advanced knowledge to make it work properly.
5) not sure what “hype” people are talking about. This is normal piece of tech. Unique one. You cannot compare it to anything available for public use in the past as this one is first that works for reasonable money. And noone had tried final version. And even that is only beginning of new tech
6) Facebook changes NOTHING. OR never was funded with KS. KS powered DK1 and DK1 only. So who paid KS and claims OR exists because of them have DK1 they paid for. DK2 was developed with 98% investors money. Oculus was not independent for a looong time.
This is the dumbest article I’ve read on the internet today… and I’ve spent some time on the dailymail so hell, that is saying something.
They are not actively selling the thing. They are shipping a dev kit. How many dev kits do MS, Sony and Nintendo sell? If you get those numbers and compare, then maybe you would have a point.
I thought I’d breath some life into this dead thread. Anyone saying VR is a fad like 3D have no idea what they’re saying. It’s not hype to say this is a revolution in technology. Besides gaming, VR is being targetted for educational and remote presence applications, engineering and medicine. It’s beyond being a gimmicky display experience. The 10s of thousands of developers working on future tech seem pretty dedicated to it’s widespread use. It may take a decade to get to the level of TV ownership, but it’s definitely going in that direction. Once you experience an app ( not a tech demo) that you never thought you could live without before, you’ll be laughing at yourself like when the naysayers said there was no market for tablets. I’d compare this to the advent of the radio, because frankly nothing like it outside of dreaming has been experienced by the public before. Lastly, if wearing goggles or glasses is such a deal breaker for you, the same content will be available in other wearables like smart lenses, implants and retina projectors eventually.