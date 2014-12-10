In-N-Out Tops Facebook On This List Of The Best Companies To Work For In America

Glassdoor, a website in which employees and former employees can anonymously review their workplaces — think of it as “Yelp for jobs” — has come up with a list of the fifty best places to work in America, based solely on user data. Some of them are no surprise, such as Google being listed in the number one spot, since everyone knows that Google is the best place to work at in the entire world.

What is particularly surprising, as Huffington Post noted, is that In-N-Out Burger makes the list at number eight, beating out trendy companies like Facebook and Apple — quite a feat for a fast food chain. While the starting wage for In-N-Out employees is $10.50 per hour, the overall median hourly wage amongst fast food employees in America is just $8.94. Plus, you know, you get to eat In-N-Out food all the time and there’s no reason to be unhappy about that.

Notably absent from the list is Trader Joe’s, because I don’t care how goddamn happy those people act, there is no way their souls aren’t crying on the inside.

Here’s the entire list, via Glassdoor (click here for full size):



