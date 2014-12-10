In-N-Out Tops Facebook On This List Of The Best Companies To Work For In America

Glassdoor, a website in which employees and former employees can anonymously review their workplaces — think of it as “Yelp for jobs” — has come up with a list of the fifty best places to work in America, based solely on user data. Some of them are no surprise, such as Google being listed in the number one spot, since everyone knows that Google is the best place to work at in the entire world.
What is particularly surprising, as Huffington Post noted, is that In-N-Out Burger makes the list at number eight, beating out trendy companies like Facebook and Apple — quite a feat for a fast food chain. While the starting wage for In-N-Out employees is $10.50 per hour, the overall median hourly wage amongst fast food employees in America is just $8.94. Plus, you know, you get to eat In-N-Out food all the time and there’s no reason to be unhappy about that.
Notably absent from the list is Trader Joe’s, because I don’t care how goddamn happy those people act, there is no way their souls aren’t crying on the inside.
Here’s the entire list, via Glassdoor (click here for full size):
(Glassdoor via Huffington Post)
If Apple’s employees could see over the desk and reach the keyboard at their work stations in China they would probably be reviewed slightly worse. Though I suppose standing on your tiptoes is hard when your feet have been burned for dropping one of those tiny screws.
Our fuckin troubles are over, dude.
I got fired from trader Joe’s for eating a burrito out of the employee freezer that had been there two weeks that belonged to Paul and Paul didn’t care. We shared food all the time. The captain fired me just about on the spot.
It’s a shit place to work. At the time of my exit the last six people they hired were white, male seminary students. (I got unemployment, by the way)
Captain? Wait… does Trader Joe’s have a nautical themed employment system? Please tell me more. I’ve never been inside one of those places and this confirms I was right not to.
Yes on the Nautical Theme. The Captain in the Head Manager, with Mates being the assistant managers. They are all the Hawaiian-Shirted folks. So you have ten or more bosses all telling what to do, giving different conflicting micromanagement at all times. You are a Crewmember, it’s your official title on your resume and shit. All the shit is so corny there. I worked in Louisville, KY where they even make you carry around a stick with a question mark on it to be a traveling customer service rep, or “living endcap” as they put it.
I worked there for 2 3/4 years and hated almost all of it.
Working in the parks at Disney is not a great job, unless you are in entertainment or operations. But a position in F&B or customer service at Disneys, SUCKS!!!!
I didn’t know Bristol Palin, Seth Myers, and June Squibb started a company together. Good for them, I guess
#45, so the new Terminator movie is a good employee? I guess that is T-800’s communicating.
Fuck yes, HEB! Best damn grocery store ever!