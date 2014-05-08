The Self-Proclaimed ‘Virgin Whore’ Sold Her Virginity Online For $800,000

Say hello to Elizabeth Raine again. Well, “Elizabeth Raine,” the moniker the 28-year-old medical student goes by on her blog, Musings of a Virgin Whore. She’s understandably wary of giving our her real name, because she put her virginity up for auction online. Why?
At the ripe age of 28, virginity fits me like a glove. It is unexpected and unconventional, yet exhilarating and empowering. Now, having made the decision to sell my virginity, I cannot imagine losing it in any other way. This blog is the true and intimate story of my modern-day virginity auction. (Via)
SPOILER ALERT: she found someone.
The bidding closed yesterday as planned (high bid was $801,000)… (Via)
But there was a twist!
…but I am here to tell you that the terms of the auction will not be fulfilled. With the blessings of my management and the high bidders, I have decided to put a stop to this kerfuffle (to describe it nicely) and return my focus to my medical training. I still do possess some spitefully strong beliefs about virginity, prostitution, and a woman’s right to do as she damned pleases, but school is my first priority (as it has been for my entire life). At this point, I no longer care about the auction, at all. This was a very easy decision. (Via)
Some creepy sheik’s son is very upset right now.
Virgin in the butt
Cocktease
*Technical virgin
So basically she made it all up to get attention, and likely never intended to go through with it. She is such a whore, and not the kind that sleeps around.
yep
She found out that the high bidder wasn’t one man, it was 8,000 guys who paid $100 each to participate in a gang bang.
I’d buy into a similar pool, but only the kind that puts people liker on an deserted island. To me, the idea of people who do the stupidest things for attention are the ones who’d kill themselves first if they were completely removed from society.
I smell a reality show pitch. One that I’d actually watch.
More like Musings of a Publicity Whore
One time she let me stuck my thumb in her ass for my last stick of Doublemint. I should have held out for two fingers instead. Oh well, lesson learned.
If you read on the website , it costed $100 even for the right to bid, which was non refundable . So like a true cunt virgin , she’s taking the money and running . Never would have seen this one coming
That’s a pretty good racket. Most people who would pay to bid on this cooze’s v-card would probably also prefer that not be public info so they won’t raise a stink.
This was a pretty good long con.
I’m conflicted.
On one hand I’m happy that anybody who would pay for sex would lose money while also not getting the sex they wanted to pay for.
But on the other hand – what a miserable bitch.
She’s definitely a con-artist, but I also don’t feel all that sorry for anyone that paid money to bid.
There’s no way that chick from scrubs was a virgin to begin with.
I get more of a Sarah Michelle Gellar vibe.