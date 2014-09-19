The Slender Man Costume Is The Last Costume This Town Wanted To See This Halloween

As Halloween nears its sort of amazing that the day of costumes, trick or treating, and mild mischief hasn’t yet descended into house toilet papering mobile games, Skype based costume contests, and bitcoin prizes. For the people in Waukesha, Wisconsin — same as everywhere else — parents are happily embracing the retained old school charm of the night, fetching their kids costumes and then fetching the one that they really want and then the other one that they need lest they be excommunicated from their clique.
It’s the basic good stuff of life, but in Waukesha, there is surely a cloud over this looming night of youthful innocence thanks to the stabbing of a young girl last May allegedly by two 12-year-old classmates who reportedly carried out the attack in fealty to an internet meme known as The Slender Man. The last thing that the people of Waukesha need is a vivid reminder of the attack, but as they go through the racks at local costume stores like Party City and Spirit Halloween, that is exactly what they’re finding in the form of $40 Slender Man costumes, according to USA Today.
Thankfully, the area also has shops that aren’t carrying the costumes:
“We don’t mind scary, but we try not to be sick,” Halloween Express owner Jon Majdoch told WISN-TV. “I have two daughters and I try to run my business so that they would be proud. So we try and carry a selection of stuff that is appropriate for families and having fun,” he said.
Unsurprisingly as people have taken notice of this and surely complained, Party City has reacted and issued a statement.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to family and friends of the victim and the entire local community,” the statement said. “The local area stores have pulled the costume in question. Party City sells merchandise and costumes for all types of Halloween customers, and nothing we carry is meant to be offensive.”
As of now there is no word on what Spirit Halloween will do in response to the outcry, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they also removed the costumes from area shops.
On one hand, you want to think that larger companies would be more careful to avoid the ire of a community and an embarrassment like this, but one imagines that this really is just an honest mistake and someone not realizing the gravity of the situation. It’s a bit surprising, though, that Party City’s statement says that “local area stores have pulled the costume.” This could lead one to believe that the Slender Man costume will still be on the shelf at other locations and that seems a bit odd in light of this reaction and also the general tastelessness of a costume based on a character that has reportedly inspired real crimes. With that said, though, Halloween isn’t just for kids and if we banded together to push for the removal of all costumes that might strike some as tasteless (and obviously this costume’s appearance at this location was beyond tasteless), we’d all be wearing demure cat costumes and Zorro masks for Halloween and where’s the fun in that?
Everyone is aware that Slender is an enormously popular video game and soon to be a horror movie, right? It sucks that a mentally ill girl blamed a terrible act of violence on a fictional character, but Charles Manson blamed Helter Skelter, and as far as I know, dressing up as Sargent Pepper isn’t considered “in poor taste”.
So…would you consider my Holden Caulfield costume “in poor taste”?
Come on, it’s obvious the girl wasn’t that mentally ill and just tried to blame her actions on pop culture for a lighter sentence.
@Shadowtag I’m really not hung up on trying to explain why she attacked someone. For whatever reason, people made a connection between the movie theater shootings and the Joker (despite the guy looking nothing like the Joker), and yet no one has a problem with Joker costumes. I know the internet is fueled by manufactured outrage, but we can’t acknowledge how ridiculous it is to blame the Columbine shootings on Marilyn Manson and video games, and then a few years later get all offended at something like this.
How many people in Waukesha would even be able to identify Slender Man, aside from the name?
Mendel’s right. This is the same as blaming heavy metal and video games for horrible actions. And that girl is probably a bit tweaked.
This is nothing like ‘blaming heavy metal and video games for horrible actions’ or blaming Columbine on Marilyn Manson. In those instances, it was the parents going nuts and trying to find a scapegoat for their insane kids (in the collective sense.) When under duress that’s usually something people do, find something to blame. I don’t like it any more than you do and on the surface it sounds dumb, and it does eventually blow over, but it’s a perfectly natural reaction that people do to try to cope with unexplainable tragedy.
The Wisconsin stabbing case was a mentally ill pair of girls, at least one of which that has been deemed mentally incompetent for trial, that directly cited Slender Man as the motivation for the attempted murder, going so far as to say they actually did it ‘for him’. It wasn’t the parents finding some Slender Man fan fiction in one of their notebooks and blaming it for what happened. It’s a direct statement/correlation from the perpetrators themselves, which resonates through a community in a much different way than the knee-jerk reactions we’ve seen after other horrible events.
So I can see why a Slender Man costume is in poor taste in that particular community. If you’re old enough to remember John Wayne Gacy, and lived in the greater Chicagoland area at the time, you may remember that clown costumes were a pretty poor choice for a couple years there. If a kid stabbed another kid 19 times, was found mentally incompetent, and truly believed that Pee Wee Herman was communicating to them through the TV and told them to murder someone, guess what? Pee Wee Herman costumes would be in bad taste in that community for a couple years.
I think it’s fine for people in that town (and in Ohio, this was not the only Slender Man inspired stabbing) to be creeped out by the notion that their kids might be running around in costumes based on a character that directly inspired two very ill 12 year olds to stab one of their classmates 19 times.
Wtf is a slender man costume? A $40 suit?
And stilts
“Sorry, we’ve removed the Slender Man costumes because they were in bad taste. We do, however, have plenty of these in stock–”
