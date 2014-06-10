The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Knock Off Banksy In Their New Posters

#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Senior Contributor
06.10.14 5 Comments
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming in August, much to both the trepidation and anticipation of everybody who grew up with the terrible cartoon. And, in classic Turtles style, Paramount is marketing the movie as edgy… but not too edgy!

Namely these “street art” inspired posters, first discovered via Instagram, which make us wonder what Banksy would do with the franchise. That said, the art’s actually kind of pretty, and we like the strong lines. See if you agree:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
TAGSMichael BayPOSTERSstreet artTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTMNT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP