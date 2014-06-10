The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Knock Off Banksy In Their New Posters

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming in August, much to both the trepidation and anticipation of everybody who grew up with the terrible cartoon. And, in classic Turtles style, Paramount is marketing the movie as edgy… but not too edgy!
Namely these “street art” inspired posters, first discovered via Instagram, which make us wonder what Banksy would do with the franchise. That said, the art’s actually kind of pretty, and we like the strong lines. See if you agree:
Donatello looks like he has a jheri curl
And a vacuum cleaner on his back.
Makes sense, I mean is there any doubt he’s the housewife of the turtles?
That was actually my first reaction: “Why does Donatello have hair?”
I’m surprised they didn’t just give him full-on bifocals and a pocket protector. SMH.