The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Sequel Is Already Happening

Hopefully you enjoyed the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles because they’re already getting another adventure. After earning $93.7 million at the box office, $65 million coming domestically, and holding off Guardians of the Galaxy for the top spot, Paramount Pictures pulled the trigger on a sequel to the new version of the nostalgic classic.
It would seem that making a sequel isn’t too hard when you’re telling generic stories with characters that have been around for nearly 30 years. That’s not the only thing remaining the same, of course. From Deadline:
The project from Nickelodeon Movies will bow on June 3, 2016. Bay will produce alongside his Platinum Dunes partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, with Galen Walker and Scott Mednick. Screenwriters Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec (Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocal) are again coming aboard to write the sequel and will also receive an exec producing credit. It’s not clear if Jonathan Liebsman will again direct…
“Launching a new take on the Turtles into the feature film world was a daunting task because as fans of them ourselves, we felt a great responsibility to ensure audiences were going to experience everything they loved about the Turtles, while also getting to see them brought to life in a way they had never been seen before,” said Adam Goodman, President of Paramount’s Film Group in a statement this AM. “The result exceeded our high expectations and the response to the film is beyond great, making it all the more fun to get started on the continuation of their story.”
If there was ever a story that needed to be told, it was the Ninja Turtles struggle against the Shredder and the Foot Clan. It’s certainly never been told before.
What will a sequel hold? You can almost be certain that it will lead to a third film, possibly with a conspiracy involving the turtles and other mutations. You might see other beloved characters show up like Casey Jones or Baxter Stockman, enough to get fans excited or crying foul. There might even be room for a spin-off where the Turtles team up with other Paramount heroes. Jack Ryan or Ethan Hunt could very well be involved in a crossover. Exciting times for anyone foolish enough to believe any of that.
I think you are forgetting that this all leads to a 2020 convergence of TMNT, Transformers and Entourage into one gigantic douchesplosion. I leave smarter people to think of a title.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Transformourage.
Explosion City 2: Say Hi To Your Motha For Me
What will they do with Turtle? Can he hang with Donnie and Mikey, or will they make fun of him for being a poser, causing him to strike out on his own and start a business where hookers drive limos around town? Will Optimus Prime and Leo butt heads with E over who’s in charge? Will Raph, Johnny Drama and the black guy cars from Transformers 2 just hit the club and get wasted then wake up in the desert with no memory of how they got there and no way to get home (despite 2 of the guys involved being transforming cars)? Will there be hot babes in g-strings? If the answer to any of these questions was yes, then I’m in.
Let’s Get Turtles and Robots Laid!
suck it “intellectuals” we’re getting a sequel! krang bebop rocksteady and casey jones! cowabunga
Hey, I’m up for anything. Perhaps the Turtles could team up with the Avengers. I’d love to see the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist teach Donatello a thing about women. :)
Go, Ninja…Go, Ninja, Go!!!
Let me just say that the turtles did look good but, I had some MAJOR problems that really need to be resolved. 1.) The Turtles: Leo- looked pretty good. Mikey- The personality of Mikey was captured pretty well but he seemed too much on the black side and has always been like chill with the skater/surfer dude attitude. Raph- fine. Don- Seemed a little too geeky but it was okay. April O’Neal- SHOULD BE A REDHEAD! SHE ALWAYS HAS BEEN. Megan Fox didn’t murder her character though she did a pretty good job of playing the reporter that HAS TO GET THE STORY NO MATTER WHAT IT TAKES. But still, she should have dyed her hair red or you could have gotten Scarlett Johansson to play the part. Splinter- Belonged to Heroshi and learned the art of ninjitsu from watching Heroshi.
Overall, they were too big and bulky so slim them down a bit and shorten them. Also, They were WAY TOO AGILE for their height and bulk. Another thing Mikey only said “Cowabunga” once…….like WHAT?!?!?!? WHY???? and the pizza needed to string off and look all gooey and delicious.
You don’t have to tell me it sucked. I worked while my parents saw Into The Storm. Also, I’ll wait for the DVD. For both BayTurtles movies.
I’m specifically not going to see this now that it was successful. If it had been a failure I would have given Michael Bay a 10 spot merely to buy me the privilege of telling the world how annoying and dumb it was, but why bother when all the popcorn munching automatons showed up in droves to drool all over it?
Enough with the fucking Tmnt posts. This place used to have entertaining posts but you guys are regurgitating the same bullshit clickbait every day.
I thinking aliens next go around, they mentioned bunnies and aliens a few times in the movie.
Jesus, guys. YOU HAD ONE JOB (to not pay money for this monstrosity)
The sequel ought to have Venus de Milo. Why not? If you’re going to go stupid, go full-on stupid.
People is way damn too stupid. They would pay millions to see a turd with Michael Bay’s name attached to it. Twice.
I look forward to movies like these solely for the Vice.com ‘What the F*ck is Going On In……’ articles. –Why is the CGI so bad on April O’Neil’s face?
There aren’t enough dismissive wanks in the entire multiverse…