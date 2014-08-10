The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Sequel Is Already Happening

Hopefully you enjoyed the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles because they’re already getting another adventure. After earning $93.7 million at the box office, $65 million coming domestically, and holding off Guardians of the Galaxy for the top spot, Paramount Pictures pulled the trigger on a sequel to the new version of the nostalgic classic.

It would seem that making a sequel isn’t too hard when you’re telling generic stories with characters that have been around for nearly 30 years. That’s not the only thing remaining the same, of course. From Deadline:

The project from Nickelodeon Movies will bow on June 3, 2016. Bay will produce alongside his Platinum Dunes partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, with Galen Walker and Scott Mednick. Screenwriters Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec (Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocal) are again coming aboard to write the sequel and will also receive an exec producing credit. It’s not clear if Jonathan Liebsman will again direct… “Launching a new take on the Turtles into the feature film world was a daunting task because as fans of them ourselves, we felt a great responsibility to ensure audiences were going to experience everything they loved about the Turtles, while also getting to see them brought to life in a way they had never been seen before,” said Adam Goodman, President of Paramount’s Film Group in a statement this AM. “The result exceeded our high expectations and the response to the film is beyond great, making it all the more fun to get started on the continuation of their story.”

If there was ever a story that needed to be told, it was the Ninja Turtles struggle against the Shredder and the Foot Clan. It’s certainly never been told before.

What will a sequel hold? You can almost be certain that it will lead to a third film, possibly with a conspiracy involving the turtles and other mutations. You might see other beloved characters show up like Casey Jones or Baxter Stockman, enough to get fans excited or crying foul. There might even be room for a spin-off where the Turtles team up with other Paramount heroes. Jack Ryan or Ethan Hunt could very well be involved in a crossover. Exciting times for anyone foolish enough to believe any of that.

(Via Variety / Deadline)